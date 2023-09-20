Ukraine Military's Trans Spokesperson Suspended, Under Investigation

The "transgender" American-born spokesperson for Ukraine's military, JSgt. "Sarah" Ashton-Cirillo has been suspended after the trans-identifying former U.S. soldier threatened to "hunt down" critics of America's involvement in the Ukranian war with Russia.

Wednesday's announcement of Ashton-Cirillo's "immediate" suspension was issued via an X account operated by the Eastern European country's Territorial Defense Forces (TDF), the military reserve component of Ukraine's Armed Forces (AFU), where a statement was released by the force's command regarding "some statements" the TDF spokesperson made in "recent days."

1/3 Statement of the Command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding some statements of the spokesperson of the TDF, Junior Sergeant Sarah Ashton-Cirillo — Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (@TDF_UA) September 20, 2023

The statement says that Ashton-Cirillo's public comments were "not approved" by TDF or AFU leadership. "When conducting military operations against the aggressor, the defense forces of Ukraine strictly observe the norms of international humanitarian law."

TDF command will conduct an official investigation into the circumstances of Ashton-Cirillo's remarks, promising "appropriate decisions" will be taken. Until then, Ashton-Cirillo will be suspended "immediately" pending the probe's findings.

3/3 The command of the TDF will conduct an official investigation into the circumstances of these statements. Appropriate decisions would be taken.

Sergeant Sarah Ashton-Cirillo will be suspended immediately pending the investigation. — Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (@TDF_UA) September 20, 2023

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense confirmed that Ashton-Cirillo was suspended from duties as an investigation is "underway."

Junior Sergeant Sarah Ashton-Cirillo has been suspended from the duties of the spokesperson of the @TDF_UA while an investigation is underway. https://t.co/4nN9z2YiW8 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 20, 2023

In a 40-second video posted to X on Sept. 13, the bob-haired blonde told so-called "Russian propagandists" that they'll be "hunted down." Seen as a direct threat to those critical of the war efforts, the clip came from an episode of Ashton-Cirillo's podcast "Russia Hates the Truth," a program produced by TDF and uploaded to the TDF Media Studios YouTube channel.

Russia hates the truth that their obsessive focus on a Ukrainian volunteer is simply allowing the light of the Ukrainian nation's honesty to shine brightly. Next week, the teeth of the Russian devils will gnash ever harder, and their rabid mouths will foam [with] uncontrollable frenzy as the world will see a favorite Kremlin propagandist pay for their crimes. And, this puppet of Putin is only the first. Russia's war criminal propagandists will all be hunted down, and justice will be served as we in Ukraine are led on this mission by faith in God, liberty, and complete liberation.

My response to the Russian Propagandists:



You can obsess but it won’t stop us from hunting you down. God, Liberty, and Liberation is on the side of Ukraine.



Next week the first piece of the propaganda puzzle faces justice. pic.twitter.com/Bdr1yddFN3 — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (Ukrainian TDF Media) (@SarahAshtonLV) September 8, 2023

"This warning was recorded in English for a reason," TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk remarked.

Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance called out Ashton-Cirillo's threatening speech, according to a Sept. 15 letter the GOP senator sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

Vance said the English-speaking trans spox "looks directly into the camera and threatens physical violence to anyone who circulates" what's deemed "Russian propaganda." Raising concerns over the now-suspended spokesperson's conduct, Vance questioned whether Ashton-Cirillo was a U.S. intelligence operative, if there's reason to believe that Ukrainian forces were planning to commit acts of violence against war dissidents, and if the comms person was compensated using American aid.

"I worry American resources could be supporting violence or the threat of violence against people for speaking their mind. Notably, any critic of America’s incoherent policy in Ukraine has been slandered as a propagandist, including multiple presidential candidates and American journalists. While we can debate the merits of these accusations, engaging in protected speech should not invite threats of violence—otherwise, the First Amendment means nothing," Vance wrote to the Biden administration officials.

Responding to Vance, Ashton-Cirillo doubled-down in a follow-up video posted Monday morning to X's platform, claiming that those who supposedly espouse narratives perceived as pro-Russian sentiments were not entitled to be considered journalists. Therefore, they're undeserving of free speech protections and should be tried in court. "The Russian propagandists and war criminals who are spreading lies and pushing false narratives are not journalists. They are information agents and an extension of the Putin-Prigozhin effort to spread chaos and wreak havoc across the globe. In Ukraine, we do not seek vengeance, only justice. Because of this, these enemies of freedom and democracy will have to answer for their crimes in a court of law," he said.

Then, directly answering Vance's question of whether or not he is working in "some capacity for the American government," Ashton-Cirillo confirmed that he is an American serving as "a Ukrainian infantry soldier and combat medic who is brought from the zero line and assigned to the TDF's media team in the dual role of spokesperson and Russian disinformation analyst."

"I've never been more proud to be a U.S. citizen as I am fighting on behalf of the Ukrainian people against the tyranny of Russia and their assorted enablers, all of whom are enemies of the United States," the spox declared. "I'll finish by stating unequivocally that I only answer to three groups of people: My Ukrainian commanders, the Ukrainian people, and the American taxpayer."

Ashton-Cirillo tagged Vance in the X post and named him in the footage.

Exclusive 🚨🚨🚨



Special Ukraine in the Know:



My response to Senator Vance’s letter to the US Secretaries of State and Defense and the Director of National Intelligence asking about my role in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/L6KuHgfyC5 — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (Ukrainian TDF Media) (@SarahAshtonLV) September 18, 2023

"Disgusting," Vance reacted.

To everyone asking: Yes, this is real.



This is the English language spokesman for the Ukrainian armed forces.



This same person posted a video last week threatening violence against anyone who engaged in speech the Ukrainians deemed bad propaganda. Disgusting. https://t.co/X9Y3hHZoVe — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 18, 2023

As an LGBTQ Nation author, the 46-year-old biological male has extensively written about Ukrainian "queer people of color;" LGBTQ equality in Ukraine; Kyiv gay pride; and how the U.S. State Department "never stops working for LGBTQ Americans."