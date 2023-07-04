Celebrating America's 247th Birthday
Children's Hospital Caught Trans-ing Kids No Longer No. 1 for Pediatric Care

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  July 04, 2023 9:00 AM
Townhall Media

For the first time in a decade, Boston's Children's Hospital—which was exposed last year for its experimental genital mutilation, sterilization, and chemical castration of minors identifying as "transgender"—is no longer the no. 1 pediatric medical center in America.

Since 2014, Boston Children’s Hospital has claimed the top spot on U.S. News and World Report's honor roll rating the best pediatric-care facilities in the nation. But, the consumer-ranking giant's 2023 - 2024 list published on June 21 has dethroned the Beantown-based institution, the leading recipient of pediatric-research funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). 

In the latest rankings, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center took the crown, with Boston Children's Hospital bumped to second place.

U.S. News and World Report collected data from almost 200 medical centers through an annual survey that examines a myriad of criteria, such as patient safety, clinical outcomes, and surgical success. Each hospital's score was derived from a nationwide polling of 15,000-plus pediatric specialists, who were asked "where they would send the sickest children in their specialty."

Among its LGBTQ-centered departments, Boston Children's Hospital is home to the Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS) clinic, the "first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program" in the U.S. Serving more than 1,000 families to date, GeMS has expanded to "treat" patients as young as three-years-old. The hospital's Center for Gender Surgery offers surgical mutilation to gender-dysphoric teenagers, including vaginoplasties for 17-year-old boys (Boston Children's Hospital has since quietly changed the age minimum); metoidioplasties and phalloplasties; and chest reconstruction and breast augmentation for 15-year-old kids.

In the eligibility requirements for undergoing a vaginoplasty, a procedure that contructs a psuedo-vagina out of an inverted penis, Boston Children's Hospital had written that the male patient had to be "between 17 and 35 years of age at the time of surgery." 

Now, the age range has been raised to 18-years-old in the hospital's official guidance. Removal of the testicles is often performed at the same time as a vaginoplasty, which requires a lifetime of dilation to keep the hole open, and can leave the patient sterile. 

Boston Children's Hospital, whose tagline is: "Until every child is well," was caught promoting "gender-affirming hysterectomies" for "trans youth" in a now-scrubbed video, which was part of a 90-part series that positively frames the medical butchery without addressing the irreversible damage that it does to the human body. Other topics highlighted in the series include clip titles like "Why is hair removal necessary before phalloplasty?" and "Fertility preservation: What transgender patients should know."

Salvaged by Libs of TikTok, an archived version of the 33-second hysterectomy footage shows a smiling Dr. Frances Grimstad of Boston Children's Hospital Division of Gynecology happily describing, as upbeat background music played, the medically unnecessary operation that can render (otherwise) physically healthy patients infertile by removing female reproductive organs.

"A hysterectomy itself is the removal of the uterus, the cervix, which is the opening of the uterus, and the fallopian tubes, which are attached to the sides of the uterus," Grimstad explained, noting that ovaries, which produce eggs, may also be taken out.

"Some gender-affirming hysterectomies will also include the removal of the ovaries, but that's technically a separate procedure called a bilateral oophorectomy, and not every gender-affirming hysterectomy includes that," the pediatric gynecologist continued.

Another since-deleted video posted to the hospital's YouTube channel showed a psychologist claiming that "a good portion" of children she sees at Boston Children's Hospital GeMS clinic know they're transgender "from the womb," Daily Mail first reported.

Titled "Caring for young transgender kids," the clip captured Dr. Kerry McGregor, who's a psychologist attending the Harvard-affiliated hospital's GeMS and Pediatric Endocrine Clinic, alleging that some prepubescent children express their gender identity "as soon as they can talk" by saying declarative phrases like "I'm a girl" or "I'm a boy." McGregor claimed, "Kids know very, very early," adding, "We see a variety of young children, all the way down to ages two and three and usually up to the ages of nine."

In a Journal of the American Medical Association article that Boston Children's Hospital GeMS co-director Dr. Oren Ganor authored on "Streamlining Interstate Access to Gender-Affirming Surgeries," the plastic and reconstructive surgeon called for a drastic increase in "clinician capacity" for children to be subjected to "sex-change" surgeries. Ganor also urged a ramping up of "training efforts" at medical school residency programs to instruct future physicians on performing "transgender" procedures.

The local NPR news station WBUR reported in 2018 that Ganor wrote in an email that Boston Children's Hospital is "slightly flexible" when it comes to the age acceptance of biological males seeking genital surgery "because of the difficulty young women can experience accessing gendered spaces—like dorms and bathrooms—if they still have male genitalia." The hospital's policy had not yet been finalized, Ganor said, "because of the issue around consent for sterilization (which is part of the procedure)."

According to its LGBTQ+ Equality page, Boston Children's Hospital is "proud" to have been awarded "Leadership Status" on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC)'s Healthcare Equality Index every year since 2015. HRC, the largest LGBTQ lobbying organization within the country, uses the benchmarking tool to rate how medical facilities across America "measure up on LGBTQ+ inclusion." In 2022, Boston Children's Hospital received a perfect 100 score on HRC's report card, which is funded in part by "generous" grants from Pfizer and PhRMA, a trade association that lobbies on behalf of Big Pharma companies. Under the left-wing activist group's LGBTQ+ Patient Services section, the hospital received full credit for implementing 11 or more of HRC's recommended "best practices," including installing a facility that has "an externally promoted LGBTQ+ specific clinic."
