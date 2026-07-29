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Trump Endorsed Mike Lindell. He Might Have to Suffocate It With a Pillow

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 29, 2026 6:30 AM
Trump Endorsed Mike Lindell. He Might Have to Suffocate It With a Pillow
AP Photo/LM Otero

Some people weren’t happy with President Trump’s endorsement of Mike Lindell’s Minnesota gubernatorial bid in July. The MyPillow founder has been a consistent supporter of the president. Politically, our chances of winning here weren’t great, but the president might consider rescinding this endorsement since Lindell appears to support amnesty. He also said that entering the country illegally isn’t a crime. 

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It’s a mess. Lindell criticized Trump’s deportation agenda, but he’s since done a lot of backtracking

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DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Jesse Kelly broke down this fiasco, boiling it down to a brutal line regarding Lindell’s position on immigration: “It’s not amnesty but you can stay here and you can work and you can have a drivers license and no one’s ever gonna deport you.”

I think you should suffocate this endorsement with a pillow, Mr. President. 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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