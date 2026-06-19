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Tipsheet

John Cornyn Continues His Curiously Militant Opposition to the SAVE Act

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 19, 2026 3:00 PM
John Cornyn Continues His Curiously Militant Opposition to the SAVE Act
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Senator John Cornyn is back to being the mouth-piece for RINO sentiment regarding the SAVE Act, as the failed politician is once again targeting fellow-Republican Mike Lee for speaking about the necessity to pass the vital legislation.

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https://x.com/JohnCornyn/status/2067970377872015536

Cornyn, who worked as the GOP Senate whip for six years and had pitched himself as an experienced legislator that Republicans needed to advance quality bills, stated that it was Lee’s job to “get” the votes and to “prove us wrong.” Such vocal opposition to getting the bill over the finish line has only been given by Cornyn's Democrat colleagues who know how dangerous election security would be to the future of their party.

The statement comes just days after Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune reportedly claimed that the SAVE Act was stagnant because weak Republican senators “hate President Donald Trump too much” to advance the bill, regardless of their actual opinion on the language of the bill.

https://x.com/DailyCaller/status/2067337319343112206

A cohort of Senate careers has been ended by Trump after their numerous failures, including Sens. Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, and Cornyn. Cornyn called his primary election defeat to Trump-ally Ken Paxton his “Liberation Day,” which has evidently meant ending his charade of supporting the popular president.

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DONALD TRUMP JOHN CORNYN MIKE LEE REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

https://x.com/mkraju/status/2064101411059532205

After the loss, Cornyn quickly abandoned a grifty pursuit to have a highway named in the honor of Trump, stating that the bill was no longer a priority. He likewise has refused to campaign with Texas Republican Ken Paxton to defeat the radical gender-ideologue James Talarico.

Cornyn’s temper tantrum is the last death throe of an ineffectual Republican party of a by-gone era. His career will die exactly how it lived: performatively accomplishing nothing of note.

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