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Tipsheet

The Mets Are Terrible, But This Play From the KC Royals Is Making the Rounds

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 08, 2026 6:00 AM
The Mets Are Terrible, But This Play From the KC Royals Is Making the Rounds
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New York Mets are an atrocious team. I couldn’t care less since the New York Knicks are NBA champions, but, dear Lord, this club needs work. Manager Carlos Mendoza was fired, though it was hardly his fault. There have been many clips circulating on social media showing how bad the Mets are. For once, yesterday, that honor belonged to the Kansas City Royals, who allowed a little league hit to turn into a three-run home run for Mets outfielder Carson Benge (via Fox News):

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The Kansas City Royals turned an ordinary ground ball into a royal disaster Tuesday night against the New York Mets, producing one of the strangest scoring sequences of the MLB season.

Even the struggling Mets had to be thinking, "We'll take it."

With runners on first and second, Mets outfielder Carson Benge hit a slow chopper back toward the mound and, seconds later, was jogging across home plate after the Royals committed three errors on the same play in a meltdown that gifted New York an early three-run lead.

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FOX NEWS KANSAS MLB NEW YORK SPORTS

Three errors?! What would make this even worse is if the Mets lost this game…oh wait—they did. 

They lost 16-12. 

Fire Stearns. 

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