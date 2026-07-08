The Mets Are Terrible, But This Play From the KC Royals Is Making the Rounds

The New York Mets are an atrocious team. I couldn’t care less since the New York Knicks are NBA champions, but, dear Lord, this club needs work. Manager Carlos Mendoza was fired, though it was hardly his fault. There have been many clips circulating on social media showing how bad the Mets are. For once, yesterday, that honor belonged to the Kansas City Royals, who allowed a little league hit to turn into a three-run home run for Mets outfielder Carson Benge (via Fox News):

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You will never see a baseball team commit 3 throwing errors quicker than the Royals just now pic.twitter.com/geST7NcWkM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 7, 2026

I promise no amount of explaining will prepare you for how bad this play is pic.twitter.com/45XcHCMvyL — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 8, 2026

This was almost the exact scene from Angels in the Outfield. pic.twitter.com/1OIdWlaFD2 — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) July 7, 2026

The Kansas City Royals turned an ordinary ground ball into a royal disaster Tuesday night against the New York Mets, producing one of the strangest scoring sequences of the MLB season. Even the struggling Mets had to be thinking, "We'll take it." With runners on first and second, Mets outfielder Carson Benge hit a slow chopper back toward the mound and, seconds later, was jogging across home plate after the Royals committed three errors on the same play in a meltdown that gifted New York an early three-run lead.

Three errors?! What would make this even worse is if the Mets lost this game…oh wait—they did.

They lost 16-12.

Fire Stearns.

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