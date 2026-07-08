The Graham Platner Receipts on Dems Were Whipped Out...by a CNN Host?

I never thought Abby Philip, of all people, would present the receipts on CNN, but she did. She’s known for interrupting conservative guests as they’re about to tear apart a weak liberal talking point or falsely deny that a prominent Democrat ever said something foolish. We saw that when Scott Jennings claimed Tim Walz compared the ICE raids in Minneapolis to Gettysburg. Abby, he did say that—and I’m sure that speech was broadcast on your network.

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Unfortunately, with Graham Platner facing rape allegations that threaten Democratic prospects in Maine, the CNN host isn’t letting Democrats, who fully supported Platner despite the Nazi tattoo and other baggage, off the hook:

CNN’s Abby Phillip brings the receipts about how Democrats from Bernie Sanders to Elizabeth Warren to Ruben Gallego to Ro Khanna all stood by Nazi rapist Graham Platner through prior misconduct revelations and his Nazi tattoo on his chest.



They even called Platner "authentic"… pic.twitter.com/OOAzzYtNYv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2026

“In the wake of new rape allegations that he categorically denies, Graham Platner still hasn't made an official decision, but he has lost support from virtually every prominent Democrat who initially backed him. Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, Ro Khanna, they are all now calling for Platner to withdraw from the selection after sticking with him through previous sexual misconduct allegations, and reports that he had a Nazi Tattoo on his chest.” …The New York Times reports that in a private call with campaign staff, Platner said that he believes he still has leverage to influence the decision on his replacement.”

I mean, guys, everyone saw this coming. Either you have ostrich syndrome, or you’re that clueless.

Either way, we’re all enjoying the circus you created.

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