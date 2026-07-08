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Tipsheet

The Graham Platner Receipts on Dems Were Whipped Out...by a CNN Host?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 08, 2026 7:00 AM
The Graham Platner Receipts on Dems Were Whipped Out...by a CNN Host?
AP Photo/Ron Harris

I never thought Abby Philip, of all people, would present the receipts on CNN, but she did. She’s known for interrupting conservative guests as they’re about to tear apart a weak liberal talking point or falsely deny that a prominent Democrat ever said something foolish. We saw that when Scott Jennings claimed Tim Walz compared the ICE raids in Minneapolis to Gettysburg. Abby, he did say that—and I’m sure that speech was broadcast on your network. 

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Unfortunately, with Graham Platner facing rape allegations that threaten Democratic prospects in Maine, the CNN host isn’t letting Democrats, who fully supported Platner despite the Nazi tattoo and other baggage, off the hook:

“In the wake of new rape allegations that he categorically denies, Graham Platner still hasn't made an official decision, but he has lost support from virtually every prominent Democrat who initially backed him. Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, Ro Khanna, they are all now calling for Platner to withdraw from the selection after sticking with him through previous sexual misconduct allegations, and reports that he had a Nazi Tattoo on his chest.”

…The New York Times reports that in a private call with campaign staff, Platner said that he believes he still has leverage to influence the decision on his replacement.”

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Related:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY TIM WALZ GRAHAM PLATNER

I mean, guys, everyone saw this coming. Either you have ostrich syndrome, or you’re that clueless. 

Either way, we’re all enjoying the circus you created. 

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