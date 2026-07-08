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Tipsheet

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 08, 2026 3:30 PM
Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner is about to drop out. It’s not a question of if, but when he has lost all significant support. The news broke in a bombshell story claiming he allegedly raped a woman, Jenny Racicot, in 2021. Politico had the report; once it was published, everyone distanced themselves. The disturbing part is that we saw this coming because The New York Times’ piece was a whitewash. When Lyndsey Fifield shared her allegations of domestic abuse, no one paid attention because she worked for Republicans, but Racicot, a committed liberal, is what caused the situation with Platner to unravel. Only accusations of rape, domestic abuse, and other sexual misconduct matter if they come from Democratic women. 

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At any rate, there’s a crisis meeting happening in Maine, where some of the top aides still don’t get it. It’s over, folks. In the meantime, they’re holding the Democrats hostage because they have until July 13 at 5 PM to do something. They could follow Biden’s lead, take Graham off the ballot, and replace him with someone nobody ever voted for (via NY Post):

The gathering included top adviser Morris Katz, who is trying to hatch a plan for Platner to “remain a voice” in the Senate contest “no matter what” the accused rapist decides, a source familiar with deliberations told The Post.

Platner’s intransigence has left Maine Democrats “livid” and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) “in shock,” according to this person.

“The fact that the NYC mayor’s fixer is headed there to triage Maine has everyone fuming,” the source added.

Two sources say Katz has told allies he believes Platner needs to leave the race before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline to withdraw from the ballot — but wants the exit to be on the candidate’s terms.

[…]

Other campaign officials seen entering Platner’s Sullivan home include field director Spencer Toth, digital communications consultant Ryan Aquilina, campaign manager Ben Chin, and Chin’s deputy Eleni Neyland.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

For now, it seems this meeting is more aimed at striking back at the DC establishment. We do have someone who's officially throwing their hat in the ring to replace Platner: Dan Kleban.

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What a circus, though one we all saw coming a mile away with this guy, with his Nazi tattoos, rape fantasies, graphic social media posts, and participation on an app known as a haven for pedophiles, being the least of it. 

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