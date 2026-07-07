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Watch Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' Narrative on Graham Platner in Less Than Two Minutes on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 07, 2026 6:55 AM
Watch Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' Narrative on Graham Platner in Less Than Two Minutes on CNN
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Is that really what some Democrats are saying now that Graham Platner’s Maine Senate bid has already fallen apart? They didn’t vet him—are we hitting Hunter Biden’s crack pipe? Scott Jennings made mincemeat of that narrative in less than two minutes:

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JENNINGS: “The only thing I disagree with is when she said that he hadn’t been vetted.”

“No, he had been vetted!”

“All of the things that have been stated, it was all out in the public and people like Ro Khanna, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Tim Walz, the Bulwark, Pod Save America, all these people came together to overlook it all, to explain it all, to rationalize it all.”

“He was vetted. People knew all these things and a whole bunch of Democrats in Maine showed up and voted for him anyway. And a bunch of donors from around the country sent him money anyway.”

“I agree with Alyssa’s question. What changed? Why are you bailing on Graham Platner now?!”

“You already signed off on Nazi tattoo, a self-described communist, somebody who’s had rape fantasies, somebody who has been on a social media platform known as a playground for predators.”

“And on and on and on and on and on.”

“And the difference between this accuser and the previous one is simply this, she’s a liberal. It’s okay, I guess, for Democrats that their candidate’s assault conservatives.”

“But he broke into someone’s house. And apparently, according to her, raped her. And because her politics are correct, they can now believe it.”

“All of this whole thing is disgusting. But to say that they hadn’t vetted him, or that they didn’t know about all this is totally false.”

“They knew it and they signed up for it, and I don’t know why they’re backing away from this scumbag today when they had already signed off on all that other crazy behavior.”

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CNN Guest Can't Fathom How Dems Thought This Was an Acceptable Answer From Graham Platner Matt Vespa
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Well said. 

Democrats have until July 13 to settle this issue in Maine and remove Platner from the ballot. The clock is ticking. 

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