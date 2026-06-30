NJ Dem Really Needs to Shut That Hole in Her Face Regarding This Atrocious Ad Attacking Tom Kean. Jr.

Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s long absence from Congress was explained today: he was undergoing treatment for depression. It wasn't planned beforehand. He went to the doctor for some tests, and things led to him staying at a treatment facility since March. He’s back now and ready to fight for one of the most competitive districts in the country. And how did Democrats handle this situation? Like grade-A jerks.

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First, millions suffer from depression. Honestly, let’s be thankful that this wasn’t a more serious medical issue, because that long stay had conspiracy theories swirling around. Second, it’s ridiculous for Democrats to use the absence to cast doubt, suggesting Kean had time to trade stocks and do other things. You don’t attack sick people, folks (via NJ Globe):

The House Democrats’ political arm will run the five-figure campaign for two weeks on Facebook and Instagram. The ad consists of a static picture of the congressman with the headline, “Congressman Tom Kean Jr. went missing for 100+ days but was still trading stocks.” “Career politician Tom Kean Jr. represents everything that’s wrong with a broken and corrupt Washington,” said Eli Cousin, a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “Kean Jr. had time to play the stock market and line his pockets, but he didn’t have time to show up and answer to his own constituents. There is no justification for that kind of public corruption.” Kean (R-Westfield) reported stock transactions on three different occasions since he left the nation’s capital and began missing votes more than 100 days ago, according to records filed with the U.S. House. […] Kean “does not “direct, influence, or participate in any stock and investment trading activity whatsoever,” the lawyer, Steve Roberts said at the time. “Transactions in these accounts are handled without his involvement.”

And now his Democratic opponent, Rebecca Bennett, decided to get in on this fake attack, tweeting:

I am relieved that Congressman Tom Kean Jr. is well and continue to wish him good health.



But let’s be clear: I got into this race because Tom Kean Jr. was failing our community long before this absence. He was the deciding vote on the One Big Beautiful Bill, which jacked up… pic.twitter.com/cNYxwKPzPG — Rebecca Bennett (@RebeccaForNJ07) June 30, 2026

I am relieved that Congressman Tom Kean Jr. is well and continue to wish him good health. But let’s be clear: I got into this race because Tom Kean Jr. was failing our community long before this absence. He was the deciding vote on the One Big Beautiful Bill, which jacked up health care costs for everyone and kicked thousands off of their health insurance in our district. He has consistently failed to stand up for our communities, including when funding for the Gateway project was threatened. And he voted in favor of a reckless war that has made everything more expensive for New Jersey families. Yet Tom Kean Jr. still somehow found time to trade stocks while missing votes. This is the self-serving culture in Washington that New Jerseyans are rejecting, and the kind of behavior they are sick and tired of from career politicians.

Sit down, Bennett. First, the attack doesn’t hold water. Second, if all you got is ‘he traded stocks,’ which again isn’t at issue here, then you really got nothing, ‘ugotz,’ lady.

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What’s on your plate is that one of your colleagues is a terrorist. Adam Hamawy, who is running in New Jersey’s 12th district, defended Omar Abdel-Rahman, aka ‘the Blind Sheikh,’ and worked for NGOs with al-Qaeda ties. Do you want his guy around, Ms. Bennett? Would you co-sponsor bills with him, work with someone who pals around with terrorists?

You have more of an optics problem than Mr. Kean.

“As always, the best Democrats and Rebecca Bennett can do is lie about Tom Kean Jr, said NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole.”Unfortunately for them, facts are stubborn things, and voters know the truth: Kean Jr. has always put New Jersey families first, and they can’t wait to reelect him in November.”

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