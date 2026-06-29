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Tipsheet

Joe, Why Did You Go to This Event?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 29, 2026 7:00 AM
Joe, Why Did You Go to This Event?
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Former President Joe Biden decided to speak at the Maryland Democratic Party gala this weekend. Why was he there? Anyone’s guess, but not even Democrats wanted him there—he was heckled. With the socialist insurgency growing among Democrats, it’s not good to be an establishment figure right now. He also apparently seemed to have lost his way backstage, once again confirming that this man couldn’t do the job (via NY Post):

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Former President Joe Biden was back onstage at a Democratic Party gala to excoriate President Trump Saturday – but needed a little help figuring out just how to exit.

Biden, who got pushed out of his reelection bid by fellow Democrats in 2024 following his debate disaster against Trump, defended his record and blasted his successor during his speech to the Maryland Democratic Party’s Fight Back & Win summit near Baltimore.

He ripped Trump for the “deliberate distraction – destruction of NATO” and hammered Trump’s White House ballroom as a “vanity project.”

At his speech’s conclusion Biden delivered a familiar refrain about the nation’s ability to overcome challenges – then sought an assist to find out which way to leave the stage.

[…]

His appearance at event, held at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland, came just days after he appeared at the grand opening of the Barack Obama presidential library in Chicago.

At that event, a bewildered looking Biden was left awkwardly onstage at its conclusion. “Where’s my granddaughter?” he shouted while walking up to the podium as it ended. At other times, he was guided by former first lady Jill Biden.

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Related:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MARYLAND

Obama can carry out these events because he remains popular among Democrats and the American people. You’re not popular, Joe, nor are you beloved. You’re seen as a man who should go away forever, especially by Democrats. 

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NBC News Was Forced to Admit This Detail About Trump's The Great American State Fair Matt Vespa
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