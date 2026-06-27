It Was Clear Kathy Hochul Was Not Welcome Here

Lady, you’re not as popular as you think. Doofus New York Gov. Kathy Hochul received a cold reception at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Buffalo Bills stadium. She tried to kick off a ‘let’s go Bills’ chant, and no one wanted to join, which clearly irritated her (via NY Post):

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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tried to get a "Let's Go Bills!" chant going... but the Buffalo crowd had other plans.



"Seriously?" pic.twitter.com/IG76wUZXKU — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 26, 2026

I am a Buffalo native. We do not want this woman here and we do not support this woman. pic.twitter.com/NHjQ3bRKd9 — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) June 26, 2026

Kathy Hochul's Buffalo Bills chant gets met with crickets https://t.co/mWC3OYs4M0 pic.twitter.com/NsLIszTBjd — New York Post (@nypost) June 25, 2026

Gov. Kathy Hochul got a tepid response from a crowd at this week’s ribbon-cutting for the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, trying and failing to start a chant in support of the team as she took the podium. The Buffalo native, clad in a Bills hat and a blue-and-white blazer and shirt combo, enthusiastically took the stage at the newly completed Highmark Stadium Tuesday, kicking off her remarks with a fervent “alright let’s get this party started, let’s go!” to a response of what could charitably be called a trickle of applause. She was met with such deafening silence she aborted the effort and called them out for their lethargy. “Alright, seriously? You want to win a championship season with that kind of enthusiasm? Men and women of labor you know what I’m talking about,” before, improbably, again trying to rouse the audience from their slumber with another botched chant attempt.

Kathy, just cut the ribbon and go. Man, that was awkward.

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