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Tipsheet

It Was Clear Kathy Hochul Was Not Welcome Here

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 27, 2026 6:50 AM
It Was Clear Kathy Hochul Was Not Welcome Here
Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul via AP

Lady, you’re not as popular as you think. Doofus New York Gov. Kathy Hochul received a cold reception at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Buffalo Bills stadium. She tried to kick off a ‘let’s go Bills’ chant, and no one wanted to join, which clearly irritated her (via NY Post):

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Gov. Kathy Hochul got a tepid response from a crowd at this week’s ribbon-cutting for the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, trying and failing to start a chant in support of the team as she took the podium.

The Buffalo native, clad in a Bills hat and a blue-and-white blazer and shirt combo, enthusiastically took the stage at the newly completed Highmark Stadium Tuesday, kicking off her remarks with a fervent “alright let’s get this party started, let’s go!” to a response of what could charitably be called a trickle of applause.

She was met with such deafening silence she aborted the effort and called them out for their lethargy.

“Alright, seriously? You want to win a championship season with that kind of enthusiasm? Men and women of labor you know what I’m talking about,” before, improbably, again trying to rouse the audience from their slumber with another botched chant attempt.

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BUFFALO FOX NEWS KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK NFL

Kathy, just cut the ribbon and go. Man, that was awkward. 

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