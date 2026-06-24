This Ex-ESPN Host Said *What Now* About Trump and Obama's Nuke Deal

This take on Operation Epic Fury is so crazy, it’s not worth commenting on. You can rip it apart in the comments below because it’s beyond dense. There are opinions, and then there’s unhinged drivel, which of course saw no pushback on CNN. Jemele Hill said that our war with Iran was over President Trump’s jealousy over—get this—Barack Obama’s nuke deal:

Advertisement

BONKERS: On CNN NewsNight, Jamele Hill says that President Trump ripped up the Obama Iran deal because he’s “insecure” and jealous of Barack Obama.



Reality: The Obama Iran deal was a disaster that empowered the terrorist Iranian regime.



Hill: “The conservative position is never… pic.twitter.com/4kvRhJfw4Q — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2026

WHAT? Jemele Hill argues on 'CNN NewsNight' without pushback from Abby Phillip that Trump went to war with Iran and ended the JCPOA "because of inherent jealousy" and "hatred" of Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/HzhFXfaGgQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 23, 2026

The conservative position is never gonna be able to outrun the reason the deal was torn up in the first place. It's because of inherent jealousy of Barack Obama, since the president is insecure and he did something that actually moved all of this backwards because of his own level of insecurity and hatred of the, of the president that was before him.”

This woman just isn’t serious.