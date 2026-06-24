This Ex-ESPN Host Said *What Now* About Trump and Obama's Nuke Deal

This take on Operation Epic Fury is so crazy, it’s not worth commenting on. You can rip it apart in the comments below because it’s beyond dense. There are opinions, and then there’s unhinged drivel, which of course saw no pushback on CNN. Jemele Hill said that our war with Iran was over President Trump’s jealousy over—get this—Barack Obama’s nuke deal:
BONKERS: On CNN NewsNight, Jamele Hill says that President Trump ripped up the Obama Iran deal because he’s “insecure” and jealous of Barack Obama.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2026
Reality: The Obama Iran deal was a disaster that empowered the terrorist Iranian regime.
Hill: “The conservative position is never… pic.twitter.com/4kvRhJfw4Q
WHAT? Jemele Hill argues on 'CNN NewsNight' without pushback from Abby Phillip that Trump went to war with Iran and ended the JCPOA "because of inherent jealousy" and "hatred" of Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/HzhFXfaGgQ— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 23, 2026
The conservative position is never gonna be able to outrun the reason the deal was torn up in the first place. It's because of inherent jealousy of Barack Obama, since the president is insecure and he did something that actually moved all of this backwards because of his own level of insecurity and hatred of the, of the president that was before him.”
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This woman just isn’t serious.
UNHINGED: Jemele Hill just claimed on CNN that the Electoral College is rooted in slavery as she tried to defend Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss to Trump.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2026
Yes. It’s 2026 and CNN is still spending time re-litigating 2016.
“[The] electoral college is rooted in slavery. That, that was… pic.twitter.com/TimsQyG5BJ
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