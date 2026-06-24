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Tipsheet

This Ex-ESPN Host Said *What Now* About Trump and Obama's Nuke Deal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 24, 2026 6:00 AM
This Ex-ESPN Host Said *What Now* About Trump and Obama's Nuke Deal
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

This take on Operation Epic Fury is so crazy, it’s not worth commenting on. You can rip it apart in the comments below because it’s beyond dense. There are opinions, and then there’s unhinged drivel, which of course saw no pushback on CNN. Jemele Hill said that our war with Iran was over President Trump’s jealousy over—get this—Barack Obama’s nuke deal:

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The conservative position is never gonna be able to outrun the reason the deal was torn up in the first place. It's because of inherent jealousy of Barack Obama, since the president is insecure and he did something that actually moved all of this backwards because of his own level of insecurity and hatred of the, of the president that was before him.”

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BARACK OBAMA CNN IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

This woman just isn’t serious. 

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Tyler Metcalf's Dad Absolutely Torches The View's Sunny Hostin Over Her Remarks About His Son's Death Matt Vespa
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