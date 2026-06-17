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Tipsheet

It's Funny That This New York Knick Mentioned Going to the White House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 17, 2026 6:30 AM
It's Funny That This New York Knick Mentioned Going to the White House
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

For the first time in 53 years, the New York Knicks are NBA champions, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games. The last time the Knicks reached the finals, I was 10. We’ve been waiting nearly 30 years for another chance at glory, and this team, which went on one of the most incredible and dominant postseason runs ever, achieved just that. They have the best point differential of any team in the NBA playoffs in history. It was one of the best weekends ever, and now the parade is today.

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I’m here for it, but before this team heads down the Canyon of Heroes, point guard Jose Alvarado shared some thoughts about visiting the Trump White House (via NY Post):

Jose Alvarado is ready to follow the Knicks’ lead if a White House visit comes together.

The Knicks guard said in a TMZ interview that he would be open to making the trip to Washington, D.C., if the newly crowned NBA champions decide to go as a team.

“If there’s a chance, I’m going wherever my teammate goes,” Alvarado told TMZ Sports while leaving iHeart studios in New York.

Now, that’s the right attitude. It’s funny he brought that up because owner James Dolan revealed yesterday that an invitation has been extended, and the Knicks will be there:

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK SPORTS WHITE HOUSE

I'm still stunned. What a season, which came out of nowhere, by the way. There are periods of the regular season that were streaky to downright awful. But this team pulled it together. Talk about championship timber. 

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