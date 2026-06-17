It's Funny That This New York Knick Mentioned Going to the White House

For the first time in 53 years, the New York Knicks are NBA champions, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games. The last time the Knicks reached the finals, I was 10. We’ve been waiting nearly 30 years for another chance at glory, and this team, which went on one of the most incredible and dominant postseason runs ever, achieved just that. They have the best point differential of any team in the NBA playoffs in history. It was one of the best weekends ever, and now the parade is today.

Advertisement

I’m here for it, but before this team heads down the Canyon of Heroes, point guard Jose Alvarado shared some thoughts about visiting the Trump White House (via NY Post):

Jose Alvarado is ready to follow the Knicks’ lead if a White House visit comes together. The Knicks guard said in a TMZ interview that he would be open to making the trip to Washington, D.C., if the newly crowned NBA champions decide to go as a team. “If there’s a chance, I’m going wherever my teammate goes,” Alvarado told TMZ Sports while leaving iHeart studios in New York.

Now, that’s the right attitude. It’s funny he brought that up because owner James Dolan revealed yesterday that an invitation has been extended, and the Knicks will be there:

James Dolan says on @CartonShowWFAN that the Knicks have accepted an invitation to the White House pic.twitter.com/Evb7TjUIv4 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 17, 2026

James Dolan says the Knicks have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their championship.



(via @CraigCartonShow) — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 17, 2026

Knicks owner James Dolan just said moments ago on WFAN that the White House has extended an invitation to the team for their championship and the Knicks have accepted said invite. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 17, 2026

I'm still stunned. What a season, which came out of nowhere, by the way. There are periods of the regular season that were streaky to downright awful. But this team pulled it together. Talk about championship timber.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.