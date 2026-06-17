Trump Lays Waste to Democrats for Backing Nazi Candidate After Calling Him Hitler for a Decade

Middle School Teacher Fired After Pressuring Female Students to Kiss Each Other
Middle School Teacher Fired After Pressuring Female Students to Kiss Each Other
This Is Why Trump's Labor Secretary Is Threatening to Withholding Unemployment Funds to Blue States
This Is Why Trump's Labor Secretary Is Threatening to Withholding Unemployment Funds to...
John Thune Is in the Hot Seat Over SAVE America Act
John Thune Is in the Hot Seat Over SAVE America Act
These People Are Nuts!
These People Are Nuts!
Brad Thor’s 'Choke Point' Proves Scot Harvath Is Still the Gold Standard of the Political Thriller
Brad Thor’s 'Choke Point' Proves Scot Harvath Is Still the Gold Standard of...
America Is About to Celebrate Her 250th Birthday. And Democrats Feel Nothing but Hate.
America Is About to Celebrate Her 250th Birthday. And Democrats Feel Nothing but...
Dan Bongino Has a Warning About America's Next Major Security Threat: Drones
Dan Bongino Has a Warning About America's Next Major Security Threat: Drones
President Trump Reaffirms Israel's Right to Defend Itself As Israel Raises Security Concerns
President Trump Reaffirms Israel's Right to Defend Itself As Israel Raises Security Concer...
President Trump Says Military Action Against Iran Is Still on the Table
President Trump Says Military Action Against Iran Is Still on the Table
An Iran Agreement Defined by Unanswered Questions
An Iran Agreement Defined by Unanswered Questions
Time for Merit Immigration: Keep Out the Losers, Let in the Winners
Time for Merit Immigration: Keep Out the Losers, Let in the Winners
Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Decision in First Post-Powell Meeting
Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Decision in First Post-Powell Meeting
We Now Know What's Inside the Iran Agreement
We Now Know What's Inside the Iran Agreement
Bombshell UK Report Exposes Sinister Sexual Abuse and Torture of 250,000 Girls by Mostly Muslim Men
Bombshell UK Report Exposes Sinister Sexual Abuse and Torture of 250,000 Girls by...
Tipsheet

Trump Lays Waste to Democrats for Backing Nazi Candidate After Calling Him Hitler for a Decade

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 17, 2026 3:15 PM
Trump Lays Waste to Democrats for Backing Nazi Candidate After Calling Him Hitler for a Decade
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump nailed Democrats for the hypocrisy they have shown in their support for Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Platner has a controversial past full of scandals. But one of the most glaring issues about his candidacy came when it was revealed that he had a Nazi-themed tattoo on his chest. He later apologized for the tattoo and claimed he did not know about its origins. However, recent reporting has cast doubt on that claim.

Advertisement

While addressing reporters at the G7 conference in France, Trump was asked about polls showing Democrats are in a favorable position heading into November’s midterm elections. “The polls are very dishonest, just like a lot of reporters, like these people over here, are very dishonest. CNN, ABC, it's a whole group of them over there. Really dishonest people,” Trump replied.

The president continued, pointing out that “the generics are very interesting because the Republicans are coming up strong even before this.”

“You know why? They're seeing all these lunatics like the guy in Maine with the swastika. You know, for 10 years they've been calling me a Nazi. And now they have a Nazi running. He's got a tattoo on him. I've been denying it for 10 years,” Trump added.

Trump touched on an issue Republicans have been pointing out since Platner’s tattoo became known. The fact is that left-wing media and politicians have been claiming Trump is the second coming of Adolf Hitler working to create a new Reich or some other nonsense for the past decade.

Recommended

We Now Know What's Inside the Iran Agreement Cameron Arcand
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) said during an MSNBC appearance, “I’ve called him so many thing, but wannabe Hitler for sure.”

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed Trump was re-enacting a Nazi rally when he held an event at Madison Square Garden during the 2024 campaign. In fact, many on the left made this same contention about the event. 

Former President Joe Biden once referred to Trump’s rhetoric as “Hitler language.”

Yet, Democrats are now backing a candidate who not only had a Nazi tattoo, he’s on record making social media posts mocking black people, rural voters, and even downplaying rape.

It’s also worth noting that several reports have now challenged his claim that he did not know his tattoo was a Nazi symbol. CNN reported on text messages with Lyndsey Fifield, his ex-girlfriend, showing that Platner referred to the tattoo as “my Totenkopf,” which means “death’s head” in German. The term refers to a skull-and-crossbones symbol that the Nazi SS used as its official insignia. Fifield also texted friends back when they dated, telling them he “has a Nazi tattoo on his chest.”

Advertisement

We already know how the left would react if Platner ran as a Republican. They would have full-on meltdowns and use it as proof that Republicans are Nazis. But since he’s one of them, they can’t take that approach because it would require a level of intellectual honesty that they are allergic to.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Now Know What's Inside the Iran Agreement Cameron Arcand
Middle School Teacher Fired After Pressuring Female Students to Kiss Each Other Jeff Charles
John Thune Is in the Hot Seat Over SAVE America Act Jeff Charles
Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Decision in First Post-Powell Meeting Cameron Arcand
America Is About to Celebrate Her 250th Birthday. And Democrats Feel Nothing but Hate. Dmitri Bolt
CNN Allegedly Obtained a Copy of the Iran Deal. There's Just One Problem. Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Now Know What's Inside the Iran Agreement Cameron Arcand
Advertisement