Trump Lays Waste to Democrats for Backing Nazi Candidate After Calling Him Hitler for a Decade

President Donald Trump nailed Democrats for the hypocrisy they have shown in their support for Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Platner has a controversial past full of scandals. But one of the most glaring issues about his candidacy came when it was revealed that he had a Nazi-themed tattoo on his chest. He later apologized for the tattoo and claimed he did not know about its origins. However, recent reporting has cast doubt on that claim.

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While addressing reporters at the G7 conference in France, Trump was asked about polls showing Democrats are in a favorable position heading into November’s midterm elections. “The polls are very dishonest, just like a lot of reporters, like these people over here, are very dishonest. CNN, ABC, it's a whole group of them over there. Really dishonest people,” Trump replied.

The president continued, pointing out that “the generics are very interesting because the Republicans are coming up strong even before this.”

“You know why? They're seeing all these lunatics like the guy in Maine with the swastika. You know, for 10 years they've been calling me a Nazi. And now they have a Nazi running. He's got a tattoo on him. I've been denying it for 10 years,” Trump added.

"10 years they’ve been calling me a Nazi. Now they have a Nazi running. He’s got a tattoo on him."



— @POTUS on Democrats running Graham Platner, (who has a Nazi tattoo) in Maine’s U.S. Senate race. pic.twitter.com/4X6TMLvPGc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 17, 2026

Trump touched on an issue Republicans have been pointing out since Platner’s tattoo became known. The fact is that left-wing media and politicians have been claiming Trump is the second coming of Adolf Hitler working to create a new Reich or some other nonsense for the past decade.

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) said during an MSNBC appearance, “I’ve called him so many thing, but wannabe Hitler for sure.”

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed Trump was re-enacting a Nazi rally when he held an event at Madison Square Garden during the 2024 campaign. In fact, many on the left made this same contention about the event.

Former President Joe Biden once referred to Trump’s rhetoric as “Hitler language.”

Yet, Democrats are now backing a candidate who not only had a Nazi tattoo, he’s on record making social media posts mocking black people, rural voters, and even downplaying rape.

It’s also worth noting that several reports have now challenged his claim that he did not know his tattoo was a Nazi symbol. CNN reported on text messages with Lyndsey Fifield, his ex-girlfriend, showing that Platner referred to the tattoo as “my Totenkopf,” which means “death’s head” in German. The term refers to a skull-and-crossbones symbol that the Nazi SS used as its official insignia. Fifield also texted friends back when they dated, telling them he “has a Nazi tattoo on his chest.”

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We already know how the left would react if Platner ran as a Republican. They would have full-on meltdowns and use it as proof that Republicans are Nazis. But since he’s one of them, they can’t take that approach because it would require a level of intellectual honesty that they are allergic to.