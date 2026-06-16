The Investigation Into Gavin Newsom Is Some Serious Karma
The Investigation Into Gavin Newsom Is Some Serious Karma
You'll Never Guess Why This Guy Burned a Cross in a Chicago Park
You'll Never Guess Why This Guy Burned a Cross in a Chicago Park
This Top SPLC Official Funneled Over $1 Million to Her Neo-Nazi Lover
This Top SPLC Official Funneled Over $1 Million to Her Neo-Nazi Lover
Iranian Dissidents Make Passionate Appeal to President Trump
Iranian Dissidents Make Passionate Appeal to President Trump
Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan's Motion to Escape Justice Is Denied
Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan's Motion to Escape Justice Is Denied
Even Democrats Are Calling This Vegan-Backed Oregon Ballot Initiative 'Extreme'
Even Democrats Are Calling This Vegan-Backed Oregon Ballot Initiative 'Extreme'
One Israeli Strike Could Bring the New Iran Deal Crashing Down
One Israeli Strike Could Bring the New Iran Deal Crashing Down
Iran Will Be Allowed to Immediately Resume Selling Its Oil Under Latest Deal, According to New Reports
Iran Will Be Allowed to Immediately Resume Selling Its Oil Under Latest Deal,...
The RNC Responds After 'Decoy' Dan Sullivan Is Removed From Alaska Ballot
The RNC Responds After 'Decoy' Dan Sullivan Is Removed From Alaska Ballot
We Have More Details on the UFC Freedom 250 Terror Plot
We Have More Details on the UFC Freedom 250 Terror Plot
VIP
How a Calmer Border Is Helping Better Fight New World Screwworm
How a Calmer Border Is Helping Better Fight New World Screwworm
Gay Adoptive Fathers Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing, Murdering 13-Month-Old Baby Boy
Gay Adoptive Fathers Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing, Murdering 13-Month-Old Baby Boy
Hillary Clinton Torches Biden Over 'Terrible Mistake'
Hillary Clinton Torches Biden Over 'Terrible Mistake'
What Vance's Next Anti-Fraud Event Reveals About the Midterms
What Vance's Next Anti-Fraud Event Reveals About the Midterms
Tipsheet

Vice President JD Vance Appeared on The View. Here's What Happened.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 16, 2026 3:00 PM
Vice President JD Vance Appeared on The View. Here's What Happened.
AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser

Vice President JD Vance appeared on The View today. I wanted a showdown, but that’s not JD’s style. He’ll tear apart your talking points, but with graceful brutality. From the economy to Epstein, the ladies of this daytime show tried to trip up the Ohio Republican, but to no avail. The man, like President Trump, also has a great sense of humor. 

Advertisement

Yet, some stuff is getting tired, like why and how he went from an anti-Trump Republican to a MAGA supporter. He also set the record straight on affordability, too. Even where this episode got a bit contentious, like Sunny Hostin claiming that Black History is being erased, it was handled like adults. Vance did well. See, liberal America, you can have conversations with folks of differing views without trying to assassinate folks and commit acts of domestic terrorism 

Recommended

Hillary Clinton Torches Biden Over 'Terrible Mistake' Cameron Arcand
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JD VANCE OHIO THE VIEW
Advertisement

That being said, gas prices need to decrease. We’re seeing some dips here and there, but it needs to be a substantial drop as we head into summer. Besides that, this was another great media trip by Vance, who stayed cool as a cucumber the whole time. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hillary Clinton Torches Biden Over 'Terrible Mistake' Cameron Arcand
You'll Laugh Your Head Off When You Find Out How Trump Will Keep Media From Lying About Iran Deal Jeff Charles
Gay Adoptive Fathers Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing, Murdering 13-Month-Old Baby Boy Julia Cassidy
You'll Never Guess Why This Guy Burned a Cross in a Chicago Park Jeff Charles
This Top SPLC Official Funneled Over $1 Million to Her Neo-Nazi Lover Jeff Charles
We Have More Details on the UFC Freedom 250 Terror Plot Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hillary Clinton Torches Biden Over 'Terrible Mistake' Cameron Arcand
Advertisement