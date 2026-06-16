Vice President JD Vance Appeared on The View. Here's What Happened.

Vice President JD Vance appeared on The View today. I wanted a showdown, but that’s not JD’s style. He’ll tear apart your talking points, but with graceful brutality. From the economy to Epstein, the ladies of this daytime show tried to trip up the Ohio Republican, but to no avail. The man, like President Trump, also has a great sense of humor.

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Yet, some stuff is getting tired, like why and how he went from an anti-Trump Republican to a MAGA supporter. He also set the record straight on affordability, too. Even where this episode got a bit contentious, like Sunny Hostin claiming that Black History is being erased, it was handled like adults. Vance did well. See, liberal America, you can have conversations with folks of differing views without trying to assassinate folks and commit acts of domestic terrorism

The women of The View thought they'd get J.D. Vance on "affordability" and the economy. They were WRONG.



"The thing that I'm most excited about is you do see a LARGE amount of capital investment coming into our country. Factories being built, construction jobs are way up,… pic.twitter.com/CLdJHaZWMy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2026

The ladies of The View were hoping to get a rise out of J.D. Vance with these questions on Epstein.



Instead, he calmly set the record STRAIGHT.



"Don't believe everything that you read in every newspaper, whether it's a right-leaning paper or a left-leaning paper." pic.twitter.com/KD3M5srKCO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2026

J.D. Vance continues to destroy the left's narrative on affordability:



"The amount that wages are going up now compared to, say 2022, they're going up way faster [...] Rents have been either flat or down for 12 months now. So there are things that are showing signs up life,… pic.twitter.com/0ir8FcSugw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2026

Ana Navarro melts down after Vance explains why his view of Trump changed over the years, including falling for the media's lies:



JD Vance: "It's been well covered that I was a critic of Donald Trump back in 2015 and 2016..."



Joy Behar: "What happened?"



Vance: "A litte… pic.twitter.com/2iZd4h4b1r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2026

The women of The View pretend to care about children until JD Vance presents them with this inconvenient fact:



"You talk about the children. Here's what I'd say. Do we know that during the last administration, we had

TENS OF THOUSANDS of children who were sex trafficked by the… pic.twitter.com/vag1WVu3UI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2026

Whoopi Goldberg accuses JD Vance of putting words in her mouth after he attempts to answer her vague, word vomit of a question about "erasing" black folks from public spaces and American history.



"Don't start any stuff with me, man! Don't get me in trouble!" pic.twitter.com/tIsAtK3CJX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2026

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VANCE: "So Joy said when we were off air that I'm 'fine,' which I think is about the best endorsement I'm gonna get out of Joy Behar."



BEHAR: "- for a republican."



VANCE: "Thank you. I appreciate that. Graded on a curve here at The View." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lPj9IQWtTO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2026

That being said, gas prices need to decrease. We’re seeing some dips here and there, but it needs to be a substantial drop as we head into summer. Besides that, this was another great media trip by Vance, who stayed cool as a cucumber the whole time.

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