Brazilian Woman Who Got Tossed Off a Bridge Without Bungee Cord Wasn't Killed Instantly

The woman who was tossed off a bridge before her safety harness was fastened is terrifying. It was all caught on video. The incident took place in Brazil, where a 21-year-old woman thought it would be a fun adventure. Typically, it is, but you must have your safety rope secured—that did not happen. She was pushed off the bridge by her instructors and died. Three people have been arrested. We now know her identity, along with the horrifying detail that she was still alive after impact I (via NY Post):

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🇧🇷 Tragedy in Brazil.



Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, just 21, died after being thrown from the "Skeleton Bridge" in Limeira for what she thought was a bungee jump.



The cord was NEVER attached.



Six people have reportedly been detained by police.



Heartbreaking.… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 13, 2026

A student who plunged to her death during a bungee jump with no cord in Brazil was still alive immediately after the fall, according to an off-duty nurse who rushed to save her. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, was filmed being hurled off an abandoned 130-foot bridge near Sao Paulo on Saturday after careless staff apparently failed to attach the rope in a horrific video shared on social media. Nurse Rayza Dias was at the scene at the time, and tried to scramble to her crash site at the base of “Skeleton Bridge,” where Rodrigues de Freitas had been taking part in an unlicensed bungee jump. […] “I even talked to her. I have a habit of joking and saying, ‘Nobody dies on my shift.’ And I told her, ‘Duda [Eduarda], nobody dies on my shift.’ Even though I wasn’t on my shift there,” she said, becoming emotional. Three of the bungee jump operators were arrested and charged with homicide on Sunday after two of them made a break for it following the death and had to be tracked down with a military helicopter.

Just an awful story.

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