This MI Dem Said Something About the Filibuster So Outrageous that Even the Moderator Called Her Out

What a trainwreck this was: Michigan Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, who’s running for Senate, mixed up her talking points over the filibuster during a debate, and it was a doozy. It was so bad that even the moderator had to call her out. In short, she wants to get rid of the filibuster but also use it.
What the actual hell are you talking about, woman?
🚨FLIP FLOP: Michigan Democrat Haley Stevens says she supports getting rid of the filibuster, but then says she wants to use it.— Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 28, 2026
The moderator calls her out 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xthm3l1Bjt
Sahil Kapur of NBC News also dragged her:
Bizarre moment at the Michigan Senate debate after Haley Stevens says “the filibuster must go.”— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 28, 2026
She adds that Democrats “should use the filibuster to not allow the big ugly bill to pass that increased our debt.”
Pressed on whether she opposes or supports using the filibuster,… pic.twitter.com/vb5suGv7Y4
Bizarre moment at the Michigan Senate debate after Haley Stevens says “the filibuster must go.”
She adds that Democrats “should use the filibuster to not allow the big ugly bill to pass that increased our debt.”
Pressed on whether she opposes or supports using the filibuster, Stevens says: “We should remove the filibuster so Democrats could have voted down the legislation, the tax bill.”
That is not how the filibuster works.
Removing it allows all Senate bills to pass at 51 votes. It would not have allowed Democrats to stop Trump’s tax bill, which was already exempt from the filibuster.
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They’re not sending their best, the Democrats, that’s for sure.
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