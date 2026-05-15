We All Know Why This House Dem Isn't Running for Re-Election

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) is retiring. The longtime House member, who has represented the 9th district for many years, has decided to step down. His district was redrawn by Tennessee Republicans, and a federal judge declined to block its implementation. He wasn’t going to win under the new district lines. So, he’s decided to leave Congress at the end of his term, with his likely replacement being a Republican (via WREG):

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🚨 JUST NOW: Rep. STEVE COHEN (D-TN) is DROPPING OUT of his reelection campaign, after his cheated-in racially-drawn Tennessee district got removed



Cohen, who has been in the discriminatory seat for 2 DECADES, is officially DONE 🔥



Temu Obama Hakeem is having another horrible… pic.twitter.com/lBSjdtTJoX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

BREAKING: Longtime Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., announces end to re-election bid — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 15, 2026

BREAKING: Longtime Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) announces he will not seek re-election. pic.twitter.com/UUEVOgLazZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 15, 2026

Congressman Steve Cohen, who has represented Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District for more than 19 years, announced he is withdrawing from the race Friday morning. Cohen says his majority-Black district was gerrymandered into three Republican-leaning districts by the state General Assembly last week. The deadline to file to run in the redrawn District 9, as well as Districts 5 and 8 in the Memphis area, is noon Friday.

Democrats have criticized this redistricting effort as racist and an attack on black voting rights or something—Cohen is white, and he’s the only House Democrat from Tennessee, which is why these accusations never gained traction. Everyone knows black voting rights aren’t being taken away. Have your tantrum and accept the maps. You lost, Democrats.

Oh, and there's this:

JUST IN: Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen announces he will not seek reelection



Do you know who was challenging him in the primary?



...None other than Justin Pearson pic.twitter.com/OK4Yi779pB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 15, 2026

Yes, that's a long time to be on the Hill, but funny how when Cohen found out he needed to actually work for black votes, he decided to quit.

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