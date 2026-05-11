What This Liberal NYC Woman Said About a Recent Will Make Your Blood Boil

She really didn’t say this, did she? Regardless of the circumstances, this young New York City liberal woman bears responsibility: she could have put a troubled repeat offender behind bars and saved a retired teacher who was pushed down a flight of stairs and killed by this criminal. She refused to cooperate with prosecutors because she didn’t want to be responsible for imprisoning another Black man. Remember, the suspect assaulted her in early April. It’s another case of misguided empathy. Lady, this man couldn’t care less about you (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]:

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Liberal woman who refused to cooperate with prosecutors after maniac attacked her on subway weeks before he pushed retired NYC teacher to death has regrets: "Maybe a part of me was just like, I don’t want to put another black man in jail." https://t.co/QihuYD552f — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 9, 2026

A 23-year-old woman recounted the terrifying subway attack she suffered at the hands of the same recidivist madman accused of fatally shoving a retired Big Apple teacher down a flight of stairs hours after being released from a psych ward. The horrified victim told The Post she and a friend were on a subway in Manhattan on April 2 when Rhamell Burke approached them and began a conversation they quickly shut down before frantically trying to switch cars to get away from him. She said the crazed suspect stalked them closely and allegedly yanked her by the back of her head in an attempt to slam her to the ground and booted her friend in the back. […] “We started running a little bit, but then thank God the cops were right there because, I mean, we kept thinking about, imagine that there were no cops, we would have had to literally run for our lives. They immediately arrested him. It was shut down really fast by the cops and we respected that.” […] She said the attack left her and her friend “in shock,” but they ultimately chose not to cooperate with prosecutors — a decision she now regrets after Burke was charged with murder on Friday for allegedly hurling 76-year-old stranger Ross Falzone to his death at a Chelsea subway station Thursday night. Police had taken the violent brute to Bellevue Hospital for “acting erratically” Thursday afternoon before he was released about an hour later and allegedly launched the deadly unprovoked attack later that night. “I regret it 100% and I actually feel really bad that a man lost his life,” the woman said.

“Maybe a part of me was just like, I don’t want to put another black man in jail, but, you know, at some point, if you are a criminal, you’re a criminal, and he was scary, he was a scary guy,” she said.

You can just tell she’s a Kamala supporter. Also, those words mean nothing, lady—your inaction led to a man dying.

Who is this person? She deserves to be exposed. It’s people like you who allow criminality to spread, and it’s people like you that criminals love. It reminds me of a quote from Ra’s al Ghul in Batman Begins: “Criminals thrive on the indulgence of society's 'understanding.’”

This woman is no better than Mr. Burke.

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