NBC News Said What About Kyle Rittenhouse?!

First, let’s hope Kyle Rittenhouse is okay: he was bitten by a brown recluse spider. There is no antivenom, so all you can do is monitor the damage—since this spider’s venom destroys flesh, hopefully the necrotic damage isn’t too extensive. I guess this is a story, but NBC News may have had an ulterior motive, like sanitizing why Mr. Rittenhouse became a household name when he defended himself during the 2020 Kenosha riots.

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Here’s their social media copy:

Kyle Rittenhouse, who gained fame for opening fire at a 2020 civil rights rally in Wisconsin, was hospitalized after he was bitten by a venomous spider, the noted firearms enthusiast says

Everything about this "news" report is vile and meant to divide our nation. @comcast / @UniversalPics, you have a problem! https://t.co/Vynnj7le12 — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) May 7, 2026

Your propaganda outlet is pure evil — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 8, 2026

“Civil rights rally”?

It was a riot, guys.

More on the spider bite:

Rittenhouse appeared to be in good spirits, joking that his only disappointment was that “I’m not Spider-Man now.” He did not say exactly when or where the spider attack happened. Rittenhouse’s post, predictably, drew thousands of responses — a mix of support and mockery. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was among the first and highest-profile well-wishers, telling Rittenhouse “you got this.” “Thank you, Senator,” Rittenhouse responded Thursday.

Again, the spider bite isn’t the story here—it’s NBC News being insufferable again.

Civil rights rally—dear Lord.

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