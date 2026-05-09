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Tipsheet

NBC News Said What About Kyle Rittenhouse?!

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 09, 2026 6:30 AM
NBC News Said What About Kyle Rittenhouse?!
Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

First, let’s hope Kyle Rittenhouse is okay: he was bitten by a brown recluse spider. There is no antivenom, so all you can do is monitor the damage—since this spider’s venom destroys flesh, hopefully the necrotic damage isn’t too extensive. I guess this is a story, but NBC News may have had an ulterior motive, like sanitizing why Mr. Rittenhouse became a household name when he defended himself during the 2020 Kenosha riots. 

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Here’s their social media copy:

Kyle Rittenhouse, who gained fame for opening fire at a 2020 civil rights rally in Wisconsin, was hospitalized after he was bitten by a venomous spider, the noted firearms enthusiast says

“Civil rights rally”? 

It was a riot, guys. 

More on the spider bite:

Rittenhouse appeared to be in good spirits, joking that his only disappointment was that “I’m not Spider-Man now.”

He did not say exactly when or where the spider attack happened.

Rittenhouse’s post, predictably, drew thousands of responses — a mix of support and mockery.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was among the first and highest-profile well-wishers, telling Rittenhouse “you got this.”

“Thank you, Senator,” Rittenhouse responded Thursday.

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Related:

LIBERAL MEDIA RIOTS SECOND AMENDMENT

Again, the spider bite isn’t the story here—it’s NBC News being insufferable again.

Civil rights rally—dear Lord. 

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