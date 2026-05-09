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Tipsheet

Did Anyone Notice What Was Funny With This VA Dem Senator's Take on the Gerrymander Ruling?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 09, 2026 6:50 AM
Did Anyone Notice What Was Funny With This VA Dem Senator's Take on the Gerrymander Ruling?
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democrats faced a setback yesterday when the Virginia Supreme Court struck down the gerrymandered map that had given them a 10-1 advantage. They failed to follow proper procedures and broke the state constitution. As a result, the map was invalidated. It’s a common occurrence. This doesn’t spell the end for the United States, nor does it represent some grave injustice. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) released this video, but there’s one issue: he appointed the judge who authored the opinion.

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So, enough with the games, man. You guys tried to sneak one through, violated procedure, and got burned. 

You lose, America wins. 

In the meantime, in a desperate attempt to prevent their map from being trashed, Democrats are asking the Virginia Supreme Court to stay its ruling while they appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Over what? There is no federal angle here. It was a state court deciding on a matter relating to the state's constitution. 

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING MARK WARNER SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

 VA Supreme Court Ruling on Redistricting  by  Matt Vespa 

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