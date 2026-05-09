Did Anyone Notice What Was Funny With This VA Dem Senator's Take on the Gerrymander Ruling?

Democrats faced a setback yesterday when the Virginia Supreme Court struck down the gerrymandered map that had given them a 10-1 advantage. They failed to follow proper procedures and broke the state constitution. As a result, the map was invalidated. It’s a common occurrence. This doesn’t spell the end for the United States, nor does it represent some grave injustice. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) released this video, but there’s one issue: he appointed the judge who authored the opinion.

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Justice wasn’t served today in Virginia. We must continue to work to preserve and protect our democracy. pic.twitter.com/QBE0Wxzkvl — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 8, 2026

The majority was written by a Mark Warner appointee pic.twitter.com/stoKxGd0vW — Michael Bicksel (@MichaelBicksel) May 8, 2026

He was also appointed to the Court of Appeals by Mark Warner and was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a unanimous vote in the General Assembly— just like the rest of the justices on the court. https://t.co/UP5f33MQ7J — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026

So, enough with the games, man. You guys tried to sneak one through, violated procedure, and got burned.

You lose, America wins.

In the meantime, in a desperate attempt to prevent their map from being trashed, Democrats are asking the Virginia Supreme Court to stay its ruling while they appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Over what? There is no federal angle here. It was a state court deciding on a matter relating to the state's constitution.

Lmfao Virginia Democrats want the VA Supreme Court to stay their ruling while they appeal their case to the Supreme Court... which doesn't have jurisdiction because it was a state constitutional question ruled on by a state Supreme Court. https://t.co/QxFyNPmWod — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026

VA Supreme Court Ruling on Redistricting by Matt Vespa

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