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Tipsheet

John Fetterman Isn't Switching Parties for One Simple Reason

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 08, 2026 6:50 AM
John Fetterman Isn't Switching Parties for One Simple Reason
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Okay, he’s broke from his party on some key issues—so what? Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) isn’t keen on woke nonsense, supports Israel, and will vote to confirm Trump nominees he feels are qualified, but that’s about it. Oh, I forgot, he wants a secure southern border. None of these issues is necessarily evidence that he’s suddenly a conservative Republican. He’s just a sensible Democrat, one that Republicans can work with. The latest issue he’s broken ranks over is the silly ‘War Powers Act’ theatrics Democrats are trying to pass over Operation Epic Fury. 

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There have been rumors that he’s being coaxed by Republican colleagues, even President Trump, to consider switching parties, perhaps even becoming an independent—similar to Jim Jeffords. He’s not. Fetterman is a committed liberal Democrat who happens to have a party base that’s extreme. His main reason for not switching is simple: he’d be a terrible Republican, someone who would mostly vote with Democrats (via WaPo) [emphasis mine]:

As a U.S. senator, I still believe in that principle. It doesn’t matter if my colleague is in my party or across the aisle. My focus remains on working together to find wins and deliver for my constituents. And though I was elected as a Democrat, I’m proud to serve all Pennsylvanians.

It has become increasingly lonely to serve in that way, but I firmly believe it’s what is needed.

My party cannot simply be the opposite of whatever President Donald Trump says. The president could come out for ice cream and lazy Sundays, and my party would suddenly hate them. Such pointless pile-ons and attacks are unproductive. The American people want us to work together to find solutions on issues they and our country face.

It wasn’t long ago when Democrats wanted a secure border. I voted on an immigration bill in 2024 to make sure an influx the size of Pittsburgh doesn’t come through the border like it did under the previous administration. I have co-sponsored legislation to stop the flow of fentanyl. I was the lead Democrat on the Laken Riley Act, and I strongly believe that someone who comes here illegally and commits a violent crime should be deported. Full stop.

[…]

Being an independent voice that works with the other side to deliver for Pennsylvanians might put me at odds with the party that I have stayed committed to and have no plans to leave — but I will continue to put the commonwealth and the country first.

Plus, I’d be a terrible Republican who still votes overwhelmingly with Democrats.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN PENNSYLVANIA REPUBLICAN PARTY OPERATION EPIC FURY

The entire op-ed highlights bipartisan achievements, serving as a gentle reminder to voters that he’s a capable lawmaker who sticks to his principles and gets things done. He’s a liberal who can negotiate and make deals. There have been other conservative-leaning Democrats like Ben Nelson and Joe Manchin, both of whom might have stayed longer if they had switched parties, but I think Fetterman not joining our ranks is a good thing. Look, he’d never support what we want—the red meat issues—so this is a shortsighted strategy to strengthen the Senate majority. 

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