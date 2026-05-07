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Tipsheet

Barack Obama Is Very Disappointed That We Haven't Lived Up to His Expectations

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 07, 2026 6:50 AM
Barack Obama Is Very Disappointed That We Haven't Lived Up to His Expectations
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

This man is insufferable, but he’s also beaten us twice. Regardless, this interview that former President Barack Obama did with Stephen Colbert showed some of the Illinois liberal’s worst traits, namely his incessant need to lecture. Dude, you’re not some philosopher king who had a perfect record as president. In fact, your policies are what fueled the neo-populist wave that ushered Donald Trump into power. 

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Did Obama speak to voters in areas he was never going to win, which helped him secure a respectable showing with white working-class voters? Sure, but he later decided to engage in policies that wrecked their livelihoods, like his destructive war against the coal industry. 

During this pow-wow, Obama said that he was disappointed that Republicans didn’t live up to his expectations, saying that he’s worried about us. 

He’d love a loyal opposition that was conservative in some ways, disagreed with him, and “wasn't constantly tapping into our worst impulses." The rule of law bit was also comical, given what this guy and his brain-dead vice president did to our country. 

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Related:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLINOIS REPUBLICAN PARTY

We’re not going back to the days of losing under the yoke of panican trash. Those days are over, Barry. 

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So, After All of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Whining About the Voting Rights Act Decision, She Did This... Matt Vespa
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