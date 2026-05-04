The Latest TikTok Trend Is Sickening...and It Involves Charlie Kirk

It’s the Internet, so it's expected to see disturbing things. I wish I could say I’m shocked, but I’m not. The latest TikTok trend is still incredibly upsetting: it uses the audio from the Charlie Kirk assassination. Gen Z weirdos are using the last words Kirk said during his Q&A at Utah Valley University last year to do outfit transformations or whatever. Of course, TPUSA was aghast and incensed, as they should be (via Fox News):

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Turning Point USA condemns in the strongest terms the TikTok audio trend that uses or references the assassination of our founder, Charlie Kirk, for entertainment.



Charlie Kirk was the victim of a real act of political violence. Turning that into viral content is grotesque and… https://t.co/O351ztFV6k — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) May 2, 2026

A TikTok trend using audio that references the assassination of Charlie Kirk in outfit transition videos is drawing backlash from Turning Point USA and commentators across the political spectrum. Turning Point USA issued a statement on Saturday condemning the trend and calling for the audio to be removed from the platform. "Turning Point USA condemns in the strongest terms the TikTok audio trend that uses or references the assassination of our founder, Charlie Kirk, for entertainment," Turning Point USA shared in the statement. […] "The audio of Charlie Kirk getting shot is now a trending transition sound on TikTok for outfit changes. Let that sink in," Reverend Jordan Wells said in a post on X. "A man’s final moments—gunshot and screams—turned into dance video filler for likes. Sick people. Our culture is completely broken."

I have never done anything as shameful as the Charlie Kirk prom trend—and I was a heroin addict. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 4, 2026

Yeah, this is just gross.

Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025. Tyler Robinson has been charged with the murder. The trial is ongoing. Kirk was at the university doing his hallmark Q&A sessions, part of his 'Great American Comeback' tour.

Also, Robinson is not a conservative. That fake news narrative is bound to be resurrected.

🚨CNN's Elie Honig had to fact check Tiffany Cross after she claimed Charlie Kirk was the victim of right wing violence



Honig: "Let's also not forget Kirk was murdered-"



Cross: "Not by a left-wing extremist! [Robinson] was a right-wing extremist"



Honig: "That's just not true" pic.twitter.com/B3bQ6dE8xe — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) January 28, 2026

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