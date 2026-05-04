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The Latest TikTok Trend Is Sickening...and It Involves Charlie Kirk

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 04, 2026 6:50 AM
The Latest TikTok Trend Is Sickening...and It Involves Charlie Kirk
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

It’s the Internet, so it's expected to see disturbing things. I wish I could say I’m shocked, but I’m not. The latest TikTok trend is still incredibly upsetting: it uses the audio from the Charlie Kirk assassination. Gen Z weirdos are using the last words Kirk said during his Q&A at Utah Valley University last year to do outfit transformations or whatever. Of course, TPUSA was aghast and incensed, as they should be (via Fox News):

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A TikTok trend using audio that references the assassination of Charlie Kirk in outfit transition videos is drawing backlash from Turning Point USA and commentators across the political spectrum.

Turning Point USA issued a statement on Saturday condemning the trend and calling for the audio to be removed from the platform.

"Turning Point USA condemns in the strongest terms the TikTok audio trend that uses or references the assassination of our founder, Charlie Kirk, for entertainment," Turning Point USA shared in the statement.

[…]

"The audio of Charlie Kirk getting shot is now a trending transition sound on TikTok for outfit changes. Let that sink in," Reverend Jordan Wells said in a post on X. "A man’s final moments—gunshot and screams—turned into dance video filler for likes. Sick people. Our culture is completely broken."

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Related:

CHARLIE KIRK FOX NEWS TIKTOK

Yeah, this is just gross. 

Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025. Tyler Robinson has been charged with the murder. The trial is ongoing. Kirk was at the university doing his hallmark Q&A sessions, part of his 'Great American Comeback' tour.  

Also, Robinson is not a conservative. That fake news narrative is bound to be resurrected. 

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He'll Have to Leave the State? Supposedly, the Dirt on Graham Platner Is *THAT* Bad Matt Vespa
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