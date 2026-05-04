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Tipsheet

John Fetterman Isn't Becoming a Republican, but There Is Another Option

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 04, 2026 10:30 PM
John Fetterman Isn't Becoming a Republican, but There Is Another Option
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) isn’t switching to become a Republican. He’s a committed liberal Democrat, and although he’s caused some trouble for his party over Israel, Trump nominees, and the war in Iran, he remains firmly on the Democratic side. That’s okay; he’s become the new Joe Manchin in the Senate. Mr. Manchin, a Democratic Senator from West Virginia, also took some conservative stances on certain issues that drew criticism from liberals, but he didn’t change parties. There are two key differences: Manchin probably could have continued his political career more easily, or at least had a better chance, because he was popular with West Virginia voters. Fetterman doesn’t have that same luxury, which we’ll discuss in a moment. 

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Right now, there's a push for him to switch parties, but let’s say it actually happens—he’ll probably become an Independent, a move that received little to no opposition from Fetterman when it was discussed (via Politico) [emphasis mine]:

It’s a few days after the election this November, and the results have become clear: Democrats have netted the four seats they need to claim a Senate majority.

But then there’s a disturbance in the force: Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump persuade Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to switch parties or at least become an independent to ensure Republicans retain power in the chamber.

[…]

The political environment is curdling for Republicans, and the quiet campaign to lure Fetterman across the aisle is underway.

Trump has made the sell, offering his patented total and complete endorsement plus a financial windfall to the Pennsylvanian. A handful of Senate Republicans are also gently feeling out Fetterman and responding to his concerns over the prospect of defecting from the Democratic Party, multiple high-level GOP officials tell me.

If Fetterman does flip, according to officials who were given anonymity to talk about sensitive matters, it will be thanks in large part to his deepening friendship with a pair of senators and their high-profile spouses: Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.), and his wife Dina, and Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), and her husband, Wesley.

[…]

“I’m not changing,” Fetterman told me in an interview Friday when I asked if he was ruling out both becoming a Republican or turning independent. “I’m a Democrat, and I’m staying one. “

Yet, at least in private, he’s not totally rejecting dropping his “D.”

When one senior Republican recently brought up the idea of becoming an independent to Fetterman, he absorbed the suggestion and didn’t embrace or reject the overture, according to a GOP official familiar with the conversation.

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

Here’s where political reality hits home, folks. He’s deeply unpopular with Democrats and only artificially supported by Independents and Republicans. As some pointed out in February, there aren’t enough independents to save him, and Republican voters would never support him. He’s in limbo. Also, let’s be honest, being pro-border security, pro-Israel, and sensible on nominations isn’t exactly the hallmarks of a Republican. It makes Fetterman reasonable, but many Democrats have held these positions for generations, before some got scared by the blue-haired, nose-pierced radicals within their ranks. 

Fetterman also backs the White House ballroom project, which might seem like another Democratic move, but it’s common sense. Despite security concerns at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, there are many reports of VIPs and dignitaries using porta-potties at state dinners. That’s simply unacceptable. 

Even if Fetterman switches parties, can we really count on him to take tough votes, like ending the filibuster? We can’t even rely on our own people to do that. 

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