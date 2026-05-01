We Know Who Shot the Secret Service Officer During the Trump Assassination Attempt at the WHCA Dinner

Cole Allen attempted to storm the ballroom at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner last Saturday. He nearly entered the venue, armed with multiple firearms and knives. Gunfire was exchanged, but he was not struck by federal agents. Allen instead tripped and was later detained by the Secret Service. He later stated that his targets were President Trump and top officials. One Secret Service agent was hit by gunfire but was saved by his bulletproof vest.

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Was it friendly fire, or did Allen get some rounds off? Sources tell NBC News that the agent was struck by a round from Allen (via NBC News):

Investigators believe the man charged with the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump shot a Secret Service officer who was wearing a ballistic vest, according to three law enforcement officials familiar with the case. Investigators have determined that the Secret Service Uniformed Division officer was not struck by friendly fire from another member of law enforcement, the sources told NBC News on Wednesday. Authorities allege Cole Tomas Allen, 31, charged a checkpoint one floor above the Washington Hilton ballroom where Trump was attending a black-tie event for the White House Correspondents’ Association on Saturday. […] The officer, who was taken to a hospital, was released over the weekend. Allen was charged with discharging a weapon but has not been formally accused of assaulting a federal officer. A law enforcement source said work continues analyzing Allen’s devices, including desktop and laptop computers from his California home, as well as his phone, a laptop and hard drives recovered from his guest room at the Washington Hilton hotel.

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