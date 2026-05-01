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After His Third Assassination Attempt, Trump Called This ABC News Reporter. Here's What He Said.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 01, 2026 6:00 AM
After His Third Assassination Attempt, Trump Called This ABC News Reporter. Here's What He Said.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon


What a monster, right? Last Saturday, Cole Allen tried to assassinate President Trump and his top officials at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton. He nearly got inside the venue but tripped and was later apprehended by federal agents. Gunfire was heard, which led to attendees ducking for cover, with President Trump, Vice President Vance, and other cabinet secretaries and congressional leaders being evacuated. 

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The dinner was postponed, but it is set to be rescheduled in 30 days—that's happening. And who did President Trump call after the attack? ABC News’ Jon Karl to check if he was okay. Yeah, it sort of destroys the narrative that the president caused this or was responsible in any way for the divisive nature of our politics right now. It’s all because the Left has gone insane over the results of the 2016 and 2024 elections. 

Still, the show goes on, and Trump held an excellent press conference following what became his third assassination attempt:

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

He was calling to see if I was ok with what happened last night...he reiterated many of the things he said in his press conference last night, emphasizing the unity he felt in that moment...and he was quite firm about this: 'That dinner must be rescheduled.'

Meanwhile, Democrats and liberal media commentators are all doing damage control, hoping no one uncovers the many soundbites of their vicious rhetoric that veer toward calls for civil war. 

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