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NRSC Rolls Out New Ad Slamming Bernie Sanders' Unholy Left-Wing Crusade

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 01, 2026 3:25 PM
NRSC Rolls Out New Ad Slamming Bernie Sanders' Unholy Left-Wing Crusade
Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is launching a new ad criticizing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) aggressive left-wing efforts to transform America into a chaotic mess. He has already supported Maine Democrat Graham Platner as he tries to unseat Republican incumbent Susan Collins. Platner is now expected to be Collins' challenger, as Gov. Janet Mills, who was one of Schumer’s handpicked candidates for the 2026 cycle, decided to drop out of the race.Now, the Vermont democratic socialist is teaming up with Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed, who will be the Senate’s version of Rashida Tlaib. 

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It’s likely to be one of many ads attacking the slate of insane Democrats running in the 2026 elections. Michigan’s primaries aren’t held until August 4, but if Sayed wins, there will be a wealth of material to use against him—especially how he refuses to condemn the remarks of one of his most vocal supporters, Hasan Piker, a left-leaning influencer who claims America deserved 9/11 (via Politico):

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed declined during a campaign stop … to denounce Hasan Piker’s past comments and defended the popular far-left streamer’s place in the Democratic Party amid attacks from the center-left.

In an interview with POLITICO while standing next to Piker, El-Sayed said he believes it’s “critical” that Democrats embrace Piker, who has drawn criticism from Democrats and Republicans over his comments about Israel and U.S. foreign policy — including from El-Sayed’s two most formidable opponents, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) and Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow.

In 2019, Piker said on his livestream that “America deserved 9/11,” though he later apologized for the remark. In the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, Piker strongly condemned the Israeli response in Gaza and has disparaged the government in terms some Jews and supporters of Israel have labeled antisemitic.

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2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS MICHIGAN SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

"Bernie Sanders already defeated one Schumer-preferred primary candidate, and now he’s ready to do the same in Michigan. Sanders and Abdul El-Sayed are two peas in a progressive pod desperate to implement Medicare for All, enact the Green New Deal that would decimate Michigan's auto industry, and abolish ICE," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell in a press release. 

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