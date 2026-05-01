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Tipsheet

Did You See This Sick Ad a Nevada Dem Pushed Days After Trump's Third Assassination Attempt?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 01, 2026 6:30 AM
Did You See This Sick Ad a Nevada Dem Pushed Days After Trump's Third Assassination Attempt?
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus


Democrat Zach Conine is running to be Nevada’s next attorney general. His latest ad might be extremely unseemly. Imagine if a Republican did this after an assassination attempt. We’re involved in a vicious messaging war with the Left over who is to blame for the heated rhetoric and what is causing all of the assassination attempts against President Trump.

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It’s straightforward: it’s the Left. No Trump supporter is attempting to harm him. Anything that asserts otherwise is soaked in conspiracy theories or is extremely disingenuous. Trump calling Democrats and fake news media members low-lives, low IQ, etc., is not the same as the quasi-calls for civil war from liberal America. You’re scum ≠ we must wage maximum warfare against the president. Eons ago, sure, that might not have been taken seriously, but people have acted on this, and Trump was nearly killed at Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.

So, when Conine wants to smash Trump’s face with a mallet, need we say more here: 

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE NEVADA TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Also, masked ICE agents aren’t unusual anymore. Sure, maybe they were unmasked, but the unhinged rhetoric of the Left, the threats against them and their families, has led to this new protocol for safety. States can’t order them to unmask, thanks to this thing called the Supremacy Clause, so spare us the theatrics. 

We’re dealing with aberrant Democrats today. They’re not normal, and it’s time to start treating them as such. 

Smashing Trump’s head after this third assassination attempt—dear Lord. 

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Same Old, Same Old: Target Trump Victor Davis Hanson
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