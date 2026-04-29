Dem Rep: Actually, It's Donald Trump Who's Responsible for the Attempts on His Life





Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) remains at the top of the Democratic Party’s attack dog list, but the guy is more bark than bite. He doesn’t have the bandwidth to land the punches, and he looks like a perpetual deer in the headlights when he’s on television. It’s so miserable, one has to wonder if the C-list operatives at the DNC are feeding him these subpar talking points.

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President Trump was targeted again at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday by Cole Allen. He was armed and nearly entered the ballroom at the Washington Hilton, but he tripped before he could breach the venue. He was later apprehended by federal agents, and he admitted that he was targeting Trump officials. His manifesto was clear that the president was also a target, the primary one. And Goldman believes Trump is responsible for the attempts on his life or something.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman attempts to blame President Trump for the assassination attempt on his life:



GOLDMAN: "We know what Donald Trump's rhetoric leads to." pic.twitter.com/WCw6TSptQw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2026

No, sir. You and your party are getting owned because saying this Democrat or that Democrat is scum is very different from saying Trump must be taken out, he's a threat to democracy, and it’s time for maximum warfare. One is ad hominem—you can argue whether that’s right—but the Democrats have for years peddled assassination-inspiring/civil war porn.

Also, it’s not Trump supporters trying to kill the president.

The Democrats have a base of extremists. They are engaging in political violence and can’t shift away from it. All these assassination attempts are carried out by their supporters, the ones yelling into their phones, all alone in their cars.

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