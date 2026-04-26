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The Left Were Absolute Psychopaths Following the Attack on the WHCA Dinner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 26, 2026 7:00 AM
The Left Were Absolute Psychopaths Following the Attack on the WHCA Dinner
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, tried to attack the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night. He was reportedly a hotel guest. He was armed with multiple firearms and knives and sprinted past security checkpoints outside the ballroom. He was stopped by police before he could enter the venue, but not after gunfire was exchanged. It led to the evacuation of President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other top Trump officials and congressional leaders from the event. 

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The dinner was postponed due to security concerns. The good news is that no one was killed. A Secret Service agent was hit by gunfire but was saved by his bulletproof vest. Allen admitted he was targeting Trump officials. However, the media tried to play the ‘we don’t know who he was targeting’ game, which was comical. For now, the left-leaning influencers on social media are pushing the ‘it was staged’ narrative because a) they’re Trump-obsessed, b) they’re generally foolish, and c) they don’t want to be held responsible for their nonsensical, violence-promoting rhetoric that fuels these lunatics trying to assassinate government officials. That is a fact, and it’s the worst people, too. And these people will be the ones asking why this happened. 

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WHCA Dinner Shooter Revealed Who He Was Targeting During His Attempt to Storm the Event Matt Vespa
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Also, CNN, Don Lemon—this is why people commit acts of political terrorism:

Also, Mary Trump, you’re just grade-A trash:

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Seriously, get help, lady. All of you people need help. 

Just mock these clowns, some already have:

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