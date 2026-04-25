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Tipsheet

What We Know About the Shooting at the WHCA Dinner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 25, 2026 10:30 PM
What We Know About the Shooting at the WHCA Dinner
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner has concluded. It will be rescheduled, but for tonight, it’s over. This development follows an attack by a suspected gunman at the event. He was apprehended by law enforcement after attempting to storm the event. We might have the suspect’s name, which we’ll mention shortly. 

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The dinner was supposed to continue, but it was decided that the event at the Washington Hilton could not go on. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, along with many top Trump officials and cabinet members, attended the event. They are safe. No other injuries or deaths have been reported, which is reassuring. The shooting happened in the lobby, where a Secret Service agent was hit but protected by his bulletproof vest. 

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The name circulating for the suspect in custody is Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California. How did a firearm get inside the venue? While there were metal detectors around the perimeter of the ballroom, none were at the hotel's entrance.

This is a breaking news post. We’ll update accordingly. 

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