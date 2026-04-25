January 6 Star Witness Cassidy Hutchinson Is in the DOJ's Crosshairs

It flew under the radar, but in March Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) issued a criminal referral against Cassidy Hutchinson. Before Pam Bondi was fired as attorney general, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division was reportedly investigating her. Now, under acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, he’s authorized to keep her in the DOJ’s crosshairs.

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If you don’t remember who Ms. Hutchinson is, she’s the one who claimed that Trump tried to hijack the Beast and head to the Capitol on January 6, among many other unsubstantiated assertions. She was the key witness for that so-called select committee on that little riot, and her testimony only further confirmed that we were all witnessing a total circus. Yet, she’s not the only one on Blanche’s radar (via NYT):

NEW from NYT: Todd Blanche has approved an inquiry into Cassidy Hutchinson, who is the subject of a criminal referral by the Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chair of the GOP's J6 committee, for repeatedly lying under oath about a nonexistent altercation between the president and his… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 24, 2026

At Mr. Blanche’s urging, the Justice Department is moving ahead with investigations into several high-profile targets — including John O. Brennan, the former C.I.A. director who helped investigate Russian interference in Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign. Beyond Mr. Brennan, current and former officials say, Mr. Blanche has also given the green light to inquiries into Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide who outraged Mr. Trump four years ago after she implicated him in the violence that erupted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; the Democratic fund-raising organization ActBlue over documented discrepancies in its screening of overseas donors; and the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights nonprofit in Alabama that was indicted this week over a discontinued program that paid informants to infiltrate white supremacist and extremist groups. Moreover, prosecutors plan to revive a botched attempt to bring charges against James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, after a federal judge threw out charges last year that Mr. Comey had lied to Congress, the people said. It is not clear what they are investigating this time. And they are soon expected to subpoena bodyguards who protected Fani Willis, the state prosecutor who brought criminal charges against Mr. Trump in Georgia, possibly in connection with an investigation into her government-funded travel, one of the people said.

Happy hunting, DOJ.