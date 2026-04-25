The Media Thinks They Found Damning Evidence Against for Kash Patel. They Don't.

FBI Director Kash Patel faces criticism. The Atlantic published a story that basically accused him of being a drunk and neglecting his duties. Sorry, media, if this were true, it would have surfaced long ago. It would have been mentioned during his confirmation hearing, so no, we’re not convinced. Also, who are the sources? Patel’s legal team is filing a lawsuit over this story, so it’s only fitting that the media tries to find some smoking gun to support this nonsense.

Advertisement

They found it: a 2001 arrest for what appears to be public urination:

FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed in a 2005 letter that he'd been arrested for public urination. He also described a public intoxication arrest in 2001.



These details come as Patel faces scrutiny over alcohol use.



My story in @theintercept. https://t.co/scwLtwy0Tb — Trevor Aaronson (@trevoraaronson) April 24, 2026

He was 21 years old in 2001. Who on earth cares? https://t.co/N3uDKoqPgL — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 24, 2026

Kash Patel’s personal email was hacked during the Biden administration, and after digging through years of messages, the worst the leakers could find was a photo of him with a cigar.



The same DOJ weaponized the disgraced ‘Arctic Frost’ investigation to spy on him and came up… — Erica Knight (@_EricaKnight) April 24, 2026

Two words: who cares?

I swear, no one has ever gotten drunk at 21. Is that what the media is trying to say? Also, this arrest is insignificant. We’re not seriously using this arrest from a generation ago to verify what The Atlantic reported, are we? Please tell me we haven't truly lost the plot here.

Dear Lord.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.