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Tipsheet

The Media Thinks They Found Damning Evidence Against for Kash Patel. They Don't.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 25, 2026 7:00 AM
The Media Thinks They Found Damning Evidence Against for Kash Patel. They Don't.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

FBI Director Kash Patel faces criticism. The Atlantic published a story that basically accused him of being a drunk and neglecting his duties. Sorry, media, if this were true, it would have surfaced long ago. It would have been mentioned during his confirmation hearing, so no, we’re not convinced. Also, who are the sources? Patel’s legal team is filing a lawsuit over this story, so it’s only fitting that the media tries to find some smoking gun to support this nonsense. 

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They found it: a 2001 arrest for what appears to be public urination:

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Related:

FBI KASH PATEL LAWSUIT MEDIA BIAS THE ATLANTIC

Two words: who cares? 

I swear, no one has ever gotten drunk at 21. Is that what the media is trying to say? Also, this arrest is insignificant. We’re not seriously using this arrest from a generation ago to verify what The Atlantic reported, are we? Please tell me we haven't truly lost the plot here.

Dear Lord. 

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