This House GOP Rep Is Missing...and He Represents One of the Most Competitive Districts in the Country

Where is Rep. Thomas Kean Jr.? It’s becoming a serious concern, as the New Jersey Republican congressman hasn’t been seen in weeks. He also represents one of the most, if not the most, competitive districts this cycle. His colleagues have checked on him, but there’s been radio silence. There have been reported that Congressman Kean is suffering from an unspecified health matter, but other than that, the rest of this story remains a mystery (via NY Post):

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Politico: Rep. Tom Kean Jr. represents New Jersey’s most competitive district this November — but nobody, even his GOP colleagues, can say where he’s been for the past month.



Rep. Tom Kean Jr.'s team said the absence is due to unspecified health issues. The New Jersey Republican… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 22, 2026

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. represents New Jersey’s most competitive district this November — but nobody, even his GOP colleagues, can say where he’s been since March 5.



His team said he is facing unspecified health issues. Kean has missed almost 50 roll call votes.



The other NJ Rs,… — Mia Camille McCarthy (@Reporter_Mia) April 22, 2026

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has mysteriously been missing from Capitol Hill for nearly two months — and his team is blaming unspecified “health issues.” Kean (R-NJ), who is the most vulnerable Republicans in the Garden State’s congressional delegation, last voted on March 5 and has skipped more than four dozen votes since then. On Wednesday, Kean posted on social media about how two of his bills advanced past committee. Yet he wasn’t actually on Capitol Hill that day for votes. […] Kean’s colleagues Reps. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) told Politico they reached out to him to gauge his status, but haven’t heard back from him, describing it as “radio silence” from him.

With the slim GOP margin in the House, every vote matters, and we have some crucial votes on the docket regarding FISA reauthorization and the recently passed reconciliation package from the Senate, which funds the Department of Homeland Security.

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