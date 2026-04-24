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No Way: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Who Resigned Before Getting Expelled Is Running for Re-election

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 24, 2026 9:45 PM
No Way: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Who Resigned Before Getting Expelled Is Running for Re-election
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Former Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL), who resigned from Congress before she was officially expelled, is doing something so shameless, so typical of D.C., and, I hate to admit it, something quite funny: she’s running for re-election to her old seat. It creates another headache for Democrats, as Sheila was engulfed in a scandal, where she reportedly stole millions in relief aid from FEMA. It was a lengthy investigation by the House Ethics Committee, and it became clear she was done when the most vocal left-wingers on the Hill were calling for her removal (via NOTUS):

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Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the embattled, now-former congresswoman who resigned from Congress this week ahead of potential expulsion, plans to defiantly run for reelection.

Cherfilus-McCormick filed on April 17 to run again for her seat, and a campaign aide confirmed to NOTUS she is running — as a Democrat.

Cherfilus-McCormick stepped down from office Tuesday, a half hour before the House Ethics Committee was scheduled to recommend punishment on an array of charges. The panel had previously found her guilty of 25 ethics violations, including allegedly stealing $5 million dollars in federal disaster-aid funds used to bolster her 2021 campaign as well as campaign-finance violations.

The committee had been investigating Cherfilus-McCormick for two years, issuing 58 subpoenas, interviewing 28 witnesses and reviewing over 33,000 documents.

Cherfilus-McCormick also faces criminal charges regarding the federal relief funds she received during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, a judge granted her a trial-date extension to February 2027.

In the meantime, she’s running for the south Florida seat. Cherfilus-McCormick did not respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

Her resignation left the 20th Congressional District seat vacant and it is unclear when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to fill the vacancy. The Republican-led Legislature is also debating whether to redraw district maps in the state.

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The one thing about this game—it’s never boring. Well, unless Joe Biden is president, then it’s like watching paint dry, since that man was half-dead. 

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