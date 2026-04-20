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Tipsheet

This Voter Question Pitched to Pete Buttgieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Insane

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 20, 2026 3:00 PM
This Voter Question Pitched to Pete Buttgieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Insane
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

We’re not going to spend too much time on this, because it’s honestly too stupid to devote much time to. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who let our infrastructure fall into disrepair, held a town hall in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend. Why he’s doing these events is beyond me since we know he’s not going to be president. Sure, that’s why he holds these events, which boost his national profile, but it’s confusing why he chose one of the whitest states in the country for this. It’s simple: the man isn’t going to gain black Democratic support for many issues. 

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But this question from a voter—what are people drinking? More importantly, what are they watching? This woman fears that her gay and transgender friends, who probably don’t exist here in Oklahoma, will be sent to concentration camps.

“Every day I wake up scared because… I’m waiting for the day that they start banging on doors and taking our trans and our gay friends… to concentration camps.”

“I know that there’s nothing you can do about that, but if you could, what would it be?”

Pete read the script, repeating how the GOP wants us to focus on these issues instead of their tax cuts for billionaires or Medicaid cuts, or whatever Democratic talking points have been thrown out for the past 20 years. It’s so boring, man. 

First, you’re a gay white guy who will receive zero support from Black Democrats. Sorry, the primaries south of the Mason-Dixon line still matter, and they won't give you the green light, Pete. Second, I like how he discusses this divisive issue, which Democrats should probably avoid since they’re in the extreme minority here. We had a debate about transgender surgeries and their involvement in women’s sports. The outcome: no surgeries for children and keep them out of girls’ sports. That’s hardly a warning sign that concentration camps are coming.

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Lay off the crack pipe, lady. Also, Pete,I also get that doing town halls in deep red states is what Obama did well in 2008 and 2012. He has the chops to do it. You don’t. Just enjoy retirement, sir. You’ll never be president. 

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This Republican Just Introduced the 'Mamdani Act' – Here's What It Will Do Jeff Charles
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