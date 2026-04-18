Look at Scott Jennings' Face When Kamala Harris Former Comms Director Went Said This on CNN

It’s wild stuff. Democrats believed they had Trump cornered on this Iran issue. By that, I mean they thought Tehran had won and began celebrating. Some are already doing it, and they look foolish. President Trump has once again made the current Democratic talking points outdated because he moves too quickly. We’re not bombing them; we’re negotiating a deal. Tehran reportedly agreed to hand over all its enriched uranium, and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is effective.

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Iran’s nuclear ambitions are gone. Their navy has been destroyed. And their political and military leadership has been irreparably crippled—everyone is dead, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

And yet, Ashley Entienne, the former communications director for Kamala Harris, went on a tirade that left Scott Jennings stunned. The body language from Jennings was hilarious, but good on him for pressing Etienne on her conspiracy theory peddling:

Talking points. Blind hatred. Conspiracy theories. And rooting against America. That’s about all the Left has left right now. pic.twitter.com/PwvE5EOAcW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 17, 2026

First, enough about the gas prices. They will drop soon, and we faced even higher prices at the pump under Joe Biden, who also burdened us with a genuine inflation and cost-of-living crisis. Second, this skepticism about deals is unbelievable. The reason we don't have a deal is that we’re dealing with terrorists, and this is what happens. I also couldn’t care less about how our allies feel—the Eurotrash are finally sending their navies to the Strait of Hormuz after we did all the work.

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