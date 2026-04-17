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Tipsheet

This GOP Rep Reveals Who She Thinks Is the Biggest Obstacle to Save America Act

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 17, 2026 7:00 AM
This GOP Rep Reveals Who She Thinks Is the Biggest Obstacle to Save America Act
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

We need to pass this bill. It’s just as important as the big, impressive bill, though it has been hindered by procedural obstacles, disagreements within the GOP Senate caucus on how to move forward, and the ongoing drama over the Department of Homeland Security shutdown. The agency has been shut down since Presidents’ Day weekend, but all workers are still being paid from last year’s tax cut bill. 

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Still, it’s a circus. We need to protect election integrity and women’s sports, but it’s the provision that ensures only our citizens can vote that worries Democrats most. We need 60 votes to clear the procedural hurdles. Since we’re unlikely to get several Democrats to switch sides, I say nuke the filibuster. Pass this bill, pass anything we want, and finally give Republicans a long sheet of what to tell their constituents at town halls. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) was more blunt as to who shoulders most of the blame for the Save America Act stalling: it’s John Thune. She mentioned this during an interview with reporter Catherine Herridge (via RealClearPolitics):

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, STRAIGHT TO THE POINT, LA TIMES: Let's take that a step further. I mean, Republicans control the House and the Senate. Why can't they get the Save America Act, which requires evidence that you're an American, and ID to vote?

REP. ANNA PAULINA LUNA (R-FL): John Thune is a problem. I do not like what he's done because he has every ability, and really it's him that's blocking voter ID. He has every ability to embrace the standing filibuster or remove the filibuster.

Democrats are going to do it anyways. And by the way, the current form of the filibuster is a perversion of what it initially was. But there's this position in the Senate that people need to protect the institution.

I get protecting the institution, but let's also talk about what the institution's become.

HERRIDGE: Is John Thune weak?

HERRIDGE: I think John Thune is doing the wrong thing. I don't know if I would necessarily say weak because he's clearly stubborn. He's not doing voter ID.

But he can't honestly blame the Democrats for this because he's the one in control. And so what I would say and what I've continued to say is it's John Thune blocking voter ID. We have FISA up for a vote this week.

I'm trying to do everything I can to get voter ID on to FISA. But I'm having to work against my own party to do that. And I'm just one person and it takes multiple votes to do that.

Yes, FISA needs reform, but I think the number one most important issue in the country right now is voter ID. And if we can't deliver on that, then people like John Thune do not deserve to come back to Congress. Vote him out. He's not up for reelection, but when it's time.

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Related:

FILIBUSTER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN THUNE REPUBLICAN PARTY VOTER ID

Thune is opposing nationwide voter ID. That’s not something you want to be associated with, sir. I understand he’s doing his best, but now it’s time to get drastic because we’re facing an opposing party that’s not rational and will do anything to satisfy their radical activist base. 

FISA was given a short extension, through April 30, via a voice vote on the House floor at 2am this morning. They're adjourned now. The initial plan was to give FISA a five-year extension. The vote on that rule failed, as 20 or so Republicans defected. 

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Other Shoe Drops: We Know Why Sen. Ruben Gallego Has Been So Nervous Since Swalwell's Downfall Matt Vespa
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