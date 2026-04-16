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Tipsheet

It Seems Ro Khanna Might Be the Next Dem Rep to Get Torched...the Wheels Are Still in Motion

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 16, 2026 6:30 AM
It Seems Ro Khanna Might Be the Next Dem Rep to Get Torched...the Wheels Are Still in Motion
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

There’s a MeToo reckoning happening on the Hill, and it’s going to shake up both parties, honestly. For now, Democrats are left taking it on the chin as former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) steps back from public life in disgrace. The California liberal, who was leading in California’s gubernatorial race, saw his career destroyed in less than 72 hours after multiple sexual misconduct and rape allegations derailed his campaign. He withdrew from the governor’s race and later resigned. His resignation came hours after another accuser claimed the former congressman had violently raped her in 2018. This follows a previous allegation by a former staffer in 2019. 

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Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli is on a revenge tour. With Swalwell gone, he’s been very open on social media about exposing Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who I never thought had skeletons, but that’s usually the case with these folks on the hill. 

“A number of people have called me about Ro Khanna, wrote Shkreli. “Ro portrays that he is a clean dude. he is not. receipts will be posted. be patient. the dossier must be immaculate.”

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CALIFORNIA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Something is going to drop, so brace yourselves. Shkreli said he reached out to Khanna’s office for comment, and they did not respond. 

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