The Worst Day of the Year Has Arrived. How Trump and the Republicans Have Made It Less Painful





Today is the worst—it's Tax Day, the day we all must give our annual pound of flesh to Uncle Sam. Some file early to get the pain over with, but many are filing today. President Trump has tried to ease the burden, but it doesn’t help that the corrupt media either lies or omits key parts of his domestic agenda. As for Democrats, some are likely regretting not supporting Trump’s tax cuts in the big, beautiful bill last year. The cuts from Trump’s first term were also made permanent.

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No tax on tips or overtime has been especially popular with voters. Some 20 million filed claiming the overtime exemption. Now, Democrats have to watch as the GOP not only absorbs the Obama coalition but also strengthens their support among working voters.

Americans are seeing an average of up to 11% more money in their pockets because of Republicans' Working Families Tax Cuts. pic.twitter.com/vofRC0hNy6 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 14, 2026

Historic tax relief, higher wages, and a manufacturing resurgence. President Trump is finally delivering on what previous Presidents failed to do - putting the American worker first. pic.twitter.com/0QKAzyIpIY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2026

Trump hosted a DoorDash event at the White House, where McDonald’s was delivered to the Oval Office for the first time. During an impromptu press conference, the ‘DoorDash grandma’ claimed she earned an extra $11,000, thanks to the no-tax-on-tips policy.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), chair of the Republican Study Committee, added:

Republicans promised to cut taxes for working families and we delivered. The Working Families Tax Cuts stopped the largest tax hike in history and put more money in the pockets of workers pulling double shifts, parents stretching every dollar, and small business owners betting on their communities. From Trump Accounts to tip exemptions, the RSC led the charge, got it to President Trump's desk, and Americans are winning because of it.

Americans are keeping more of their money under Trump. Now, let’s get the Department of Homeland Security funded and pass the Save America Act already.

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