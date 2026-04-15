Here's When Ruben Gallego Froze When Asked About the Rumors Surrounding Pal, Eric Swalwell

Some people can play the deny, deny, deny game with the press—Ruben Gallego isn’t one of them. The Arizona Senator doesn’t have the bandwidth, and he was former Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) best friend. He didn’t know about the alleged rape and sexual misconduct shenanigans that led to his pal having his entire career implode in less than 72 hours.

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NEWS: @RubenGallego just gaggled with reporters for 35 minutes



Through tears, he said Swalwell is a “predator” and “lived a double life”



He said he had no knowledge and never witnessed inappropriate behavior but admitted he heard rumors for years of him being “flirty” — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) April 14, 2026

Everyone on the Left is playing the ‘I know nothing’ game. Gallego’s line was the same: he didn’t know about the alleged rapes and other instances of inappropriate behavior, but then it somehow became, ‘Well, I heard he was flirty for years.’

🚨 OMG. Democrat Sen. Ruben Gallego CONFIRMS HE KNEW RUMORS about Eric Swalwell for YEARS, and he froze up!



Look how flustered he's getting.



"It was flirty...we've heard that throughout."



Q: You heard these rumors for years?



GALLEGO: "Him being flirty."



Q: That wasn't issue… https://t.co/J8NobidgZb pic.twitter.com/PNbiJE4BHN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

The first rape allegation was made by a former staffer who claimed that Swalwell raped her in 2019 while she was working in his office. Another woman accused the ex-congressman of raping her in 2018. Hours afterward, Swalwell officially resigned.

🚨 BREAKING: Jaw-dropping moment as Rep. Eric Swalwell accuser SPILLS IT ALL on national TV



"He r*ped me and he choked me."



Omg.



"While he was choking me I lost consciousness. I thought I died."



"I believe he DRUGGED MY DRINK...I only had one glass of wine."



"I did not… pic.twitter.com/VO4g41CUH4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

Also, Gallego has some reported baggage. Not a good interview, folks. I know that’s an understatement.

Ruben Gallego's harassing behavior towards women earned him the nickname "The Troll" in the Arizona House... https://t.co/nYLALKfvr7 pic.twitter.com/BmAntBMdEV — Austin Kruger (@AustinKruger) April 14, 2026