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Tipsheet

Here's When Ruben Gallego Froze When Asked About the Rumors Surrounding Pal, Eric Swalwell

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 15, 2026 6:50 AM
Here's When Ruben Gallego Froze When Asked About the Rumors Surrounding Pal, Eric Swalwell
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Some people can play the deny, deny, deny game with the press—Ruben Gallego isn’t one of them. The Arizona Senator doesn’t have the bandwidth, and he was former Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) best friend. He didn’t know about the alleged rape and sexual misconduct shenanigans that led to his pal having his entire career implode in less than 72 hours. 

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Everyone on the Left is playing the ‘I know nothing’ game. Gallego’s line was the same: he didn’t know about the alleged rapes and other instances of inappropriate behavior, but then it somehow became, ‘Well, I heard he was flirty for years.’ 

The first rape allegation was made by a former staffer who claimed that Swalwell raped her in 2019 while she was working in his office. Another woman accused the ex-congressman of raping her in 2018. Hours afterward, Swalwell officially resigned. 

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ARIZONA DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES RUBEN GALLEGO

Also, Gallego has some reported baggage. Not a good interview, folks. I know that’s an understatement. 

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