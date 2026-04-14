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ABC7 Los Angeles Busted Using AI to Tweak DHS Statements to Satisfy Narrative Bias

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 14, 2026 3:30 PM
ABC7 Los Angeles Busted Using AI to Tweak DHS Statements to Satisfy Narrative Bias
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

AI has been in the news, but mostly for the wrong reasons. Sure, deep fakes have fooled many, especially those involving celebrities, but there’s a troubling trend of it spreading to other fields, where this tool isn’t meant to replace hard work. 

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A prosecutor in a local DA’s office in Georgia submitted documents that were AI-generated—they included fake citations and statutes. This was for an appeal before the Georgia Supreme Court. Now, journalists are using it to adjust statements from government officials to fit their narrative bias. The Department of Homeland Security exposed ABC7 Los Angeles by showing side-by-side what they did, while also revealing the falsehood that the agency never responded to their inquiry. This is related to an ICE raid outside a courthouse in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

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Just wild stuff, but not shocking. It makes you wonder if you’re also getting the best dentist, doctor, or lawyer now. 

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