House Dems' Latest Demand Involving Trump Is Never Going to Happen. The Lack of Self-Awareness Is Painful

I can’t stop laughing at this demand from House Democrats. Are they serious? Also, the lack of self-awareness is astonishing. This clown show wants the president of the United States to submit to a cognitive test. No, they’re demanding it. First, they can’t force him to do anything. Second, this will never happen. Third, this party has no right to say anything after supporting a cognitively impaired Joe Biden for years. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), pain in the a** extraordinaire, is leading the charge here.

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JUST IN: House Democrats, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, demand President Trump sit for a cognitive exam and the results be released to the public. House Democrats have no legal authority to force the White House ro comply. Their letter to the White House Physician is here: pic.twitter.com/98xXZFrWcL — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) April 10, 2026

These people don’t have a leg to stand on. How many Democrats claimed Biden was lively and sharp behind closed doors, staffers included? It’s numerous, and when we asked to see such activity on camera, we were denied. I’m not talking about top-secret briefings, obviously, but any moment we saw with Trump daily was denied because Biden had no idea where he was.

It was only after his implosion against Donald Trump in the first presidential debate on CNN that the big top came crashing down. Everything we assumed was proven right: Joe Biden was unfit for office. The worst is that his inner circle, which isn’t mentally impaired, kept feeding this man abysmal crap advice. To this day, they feel the aging, half-brain-dead Delaware liberal could have beaten Trump in 2024, which is pure poppycock. He was collapsing in the Northern Virginia suburbs, and the money was drying up rapidly. That’s what led to his booting from the ticket. He couldn’t hack it, mentally or physically.

But Trump posts strong language regarding Iran and a deadline for a deal, and people think the president should submit to an exam. No, sorry, those aren’t the same things, kids. If anything, maybe Jamie should do that exam.

Then again, since we know Trump is fine, watch him take on the challenge and then troll these losers until the end of his presidency, demonstrating his perfect score.

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