Supposedly, This Is the Person Who Saved Tulsi Gabbard's Job

When it became clear that the now-former Attorney General, Pam Bondi, was going to be ousted, another name was floated as being on the chopping block: Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. That claim was vociferously denied by the Trump White House, but it appears the president was seriously considering firing Gabbard, despite her excellent work uncovering the sordid deeds of the Deep State, especially concerning the Russiagate circus.

Advertisement

The president was dissuaded from acting on this by none other than Roger Stone. Trump was reportedly not pleased with Gabbard’s less-than-enthusiastic support for Operation Epic Fury. We’re back to relying on sources here, but you don’t need to be inside the circle to know that Trump was likely unhappy with Gabbard over Iran. Stone also provided Trump with four reasons to keep Gabbard (via Axios):

President Trump sounded ready to dismiss top intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard until he got an earful last week from one of his oldest friends and advisers, Roger Stone, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Trump was displeased with Gabbard when she didn't wholeheartedly endorse the Iran war during her recent testimony to Congress about threats to the U.S., according to five advisers and confidants who spoke with the president. […] Stone, 73, has been a friend and adviser to Trump, 79, since 1979 and has a special relationship with the president no one else has. He gave four reasons for Trump to keep Gabbard, according to two people who spoke with Stone: Gabbard was loyal, gave congressional testimony in a professional manner and never disputed the president. Gabbard wasn't going to resign like Kent and didn't deserve to be proactively fired. Firing Gabbard would needlessly create a damaging news cycle for Trump — and make her into a martyr of sorts for those in the president's base agitated by the war. If she were fired and given that aura of credibility among MAGA dissenters, Gabbard could become a potent GOP presidential candidate in a little over a year. That might hurt Trump's preferred successor, Vice President Vance, in the early 2028 primary states of New Hampshire and South Carolina. […] What they're saying: An ODNI spokesperson said Gabbard "remains committed to fulfilling the responsibilities the President placed in her to protect the safety, security and freedom of the American people. She will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of President Trump's agenda." White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "President Trump believes Tulsi Gabbard is doing an excellent job on behalf of the administration. She is a key member of his national security team."

It’s another case of palace intrigue, though one that’s a bit more grounded in reality. If Trump was seething over Kristi Noem’s testimony before Congress before her firing, then no doubt Gabbard’s waffling takes on Iran didn’t play well.

For now, Gabbard is safe, but we’ll see how long this lasts.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.