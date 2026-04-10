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Tipsheet

The Liberal Media Fell for Iranian Misinformation Hook, Line, and Sinker

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 10, 2026 3:45 PM
The Liberal Media Fell for Iranian Misinformation Hook, Line, and Sinker
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

There was no stopping it. It leaked. It was intended to stir the waters, and the liberal media ran with it. They bought it hook, line, and sinker. This isn't surprising since this industry fed us Russian misinformation for years during the Russian collusion hoax. But the ten-point plan the media attacked President Trump for concerning the Iran ceasefire is outdated. It’s not new; it's just recycled, presented as legitimate by Tehran in a perfect misinformation operation that made many left-leaning influencers and media figures look like fools.  

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Common sense would have cautioned most, like the point about a complete US withdrawal from the region. Trump would never agree to that, nor any other president. Well, maybe Joe Biden, because he’s half-brain-dead. Fox News’ Trey Yingst provided some insight yesterday, noting that this was an outdated framework. He repeated what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in the briefing this week: that the president agreed to a new framework as workable, which led to this two-week cessation of the air campaign, though this ceasefire is beyond fragile. 

Vice President JD Vance is heading to Islamabad, Pakistan, with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to discuss something important, and Mr. Vance made it clear that this could be Iran’s last chance for peace. 

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN JD VANCE JOE BIDEN

Meanwhile, Iran is not pleased that Israel is bombing Hezbollah, and Tehran is playing games with the Strait of Hormuz. It would be nice for NATO to get involved since that strait is a national security priority for most of the member states in Europe, but they're being weak, useless, and stupid as usual. 

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