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Tipsheet

Joe Kent Reportedly Wanted to Testify in the Trial of Charlie Kirk’s Assassin. This Story Is Nuts.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 25, 2026 7:00 AM
Joe Kent Reportedly Wanted to Testify in the Trial of Charlie Kirk’s Assassin. This Story Is Nuts.
AP Photo/Jenny Kane

This story is wild. I’ll leave this here for y’all to comment below, but apparently, former National Counterterrorism Center head Joe Kent offered to testify in the trial of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, for the defense. Michael Shellenberger of Public wrote a post about these allegations, specifically that Kent felt the FBI didn’t properly investigate the crime, believed there was a “foreign nexus,” and yes, Israel was part of this crazy story, although Kent couldn’t provide anything conclusive. He also claimed he was blocked from investigating this matter further, which is reportedly bunk since his agency had no authority to analyze what had been collected (via Public): 

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The former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, says that the FBI did not properly investigate the assassination last fall of conservative leader Charlie Kirk. “The FBI was pretty forceful in saying we couldn’t investigate further,” he told Public. “I saw no action being taken.” 

Tyler Robinson confessed to killing Kirk in a text message and a note to his trans-identified romantic partner. His defense team may now be able to use Kent’s allegations that the government is suppressing evidence and did not do a proper investigation to their advantage. 

Kent said he knew that he might be called as a witness before he made his statements that a “foreign nexus” may have been involved in Kirk’s assassination. “I was definitely warned of that over and over again,” said Kent. “If I end up having to play that role, then I’ll do it. It’s not something I’m seeking.” 

When pressed that his testimony could help the Robinson defense, Kent said, “Then, honestly, so be it. If it gets us to the truth… That’s obviously the risk I’m taking.” 

A law enforcement official told the New York Post that Kent had “no authority” to probe Kirk’s death. “He wasn’t ‘blocked’ from investigating shit,” the official said. “He was blocked from accessing files he had no role or statutory authority to access.” 

Kent said that the FBI’s behavior suggested a wider effort. “Obviously, if I was wrong,” said Kent, “then they would’ve let us run down all these leads, and they’d be like, ‘Well, there’s nothing there, man. It was just a crazy furry… Had we not been so forcefully blocked from running down leads, I would 100% be right there with you. But the more that we found, the more aggressively that we are blocked.” 

In response to the question of whether there is evidence that Robinson had accomplices, Kent replied, “There’s not, from my vantage point…. Nothing specific on the state of Israel.” 

[…] 

Kent expressed skepticism that Robinson shot Kirk without accomplices. “The lone gunman part always struck me as a bit odd,” Kent said, “I’ve been in combat, and I’ve done a lot of shooting. The shot that Robinson took, if that was indeed how Charlie was killed, I don’t think it’s an easy shot. And Robinson, I know videos of him messing around with guns, but he didn’t seem very familiar with that gun, from the stuff that I’ve read, that the FBI still has under lock and key.” 

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Related:

CHARLIE KIRK CRIME FBI ISRAEL

Buckle up—this story could go off the rails. 

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