Trump Dropped Some Bombs Tonight, But Not on the Iranians

There are many podcasters with different opinions on Operation Epic Fury. That’s fine; this is America. These people do not set American foreign policy. The media, of course, is blowing these individuals out of proportion regarding their influence on the president. Do they have strong followings? Yes, but again, they’re not on the National Security Council, and President Trump made that quite clear tonight. He called them nut jobs:

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We all could have just listened to @benshapiro and gotten here months ago https://t.co/1CimFoa6ql — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 9, 2026

I made Trump's takedown of podcasters he doesn't like into the opening credits of Star Wars... because it fit perfectly.



This is pretty incredible. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dxvtWBjltP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 10, 2026

I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some “clicks” because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE. MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of “TRUMP,” not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist! Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” question, or “Crazy” Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit. Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close! Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax. These so-called “pundits” are LOSERS, and they always will be! Now Fake News CNN, The Failing New York Times, and all of the other Radical Left “News” Organizations, are “hailing” them, and giving them “positive” press for the first time in their lives. They’re not “MAGA,” they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA. As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go “nasty,” just like Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country. MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Tucker Carlson before he purchased a home in Qatar:



“Iran deserves to be annihilated. I think they're lunatic. I think they're evil.”



Was this not genocidal rhetoric? pic.twitter.com/B8kUUFZ8d2 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 10, 2026

Damn. Iran was not bombed tonight, but Podcastistan was decimated. Salem Radio Host Scott Jennings outlined this situation perfectly this afternoon:

Anyone, no matter how fringe, will be given a magical designation of "credible" by the left as soon as they start attacking President Donald Trump.



Opinions are fine, everyone's got them. Trump is still the undisputed leader of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/a2nTYs7tM1 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 9, 2026

Like - sorry, Tucker made dividing the coalition over Israel the prime focus of his podcast. Candace decided to blame Charlie Kirk's widow for Charlie's death. Trump literally just made a foreign policy decision you didn't like. Grow up! That's his job. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 10, 2026

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