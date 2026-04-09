The Immediate Collapse of the Iran Ceasefire Was Contingent on This Move by the Israelis

The Iran ceasefire was already fragile. There are issues that need attention unless the entire situation falls apart, which is likely since we’re dealing with genocidal terrorist maniacs. How many rounds did the Israelis go with Hamas when they invaded Gaza? Yet, the one thing that could have caused everything to collapse overnight was the cessation of Israeli operations in Lebanon, which was not covered under the ceasefire.

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Israel announced today that it would start peace talks with Lebanon. Still, the Strait of Hormuz is nearly closed again, with Iran stating it will continue its uranium enrichment operations. Iran will permit 12 ships to pass, but they must pay using cryptocurrency or Chinese Yuan:

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Israel PM Netanyahu is moving toward PEACE talks in Lebanon after Iran warned that the ceasefire could fall apart if they kept obliterating Hezbollah in Beirut



"I instructed the Cabinet yesterday to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon."



JD Vance, Steve… pic.twitter.com/sTTgAFHANI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 9, 2026

Fox News: "Strait Of Hormuz Appears To Be Closed," Iran Says Negotiation Is "Meaningless" If Israel Keeps Bombing Lebanon https://t.co/Do4jIR2Qcn — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) April 9, 2026

Admiral Stavridis: "Wheels Coming Off" Iran Ceasefire Unless US "Very Directly Tells Israel To Stand Down" In Lebanon



Read more - https://t.co/BjQkNblubl



"Israel is clearly just taking the forces that were being used against Iran, and redirecting them against Hezbollah." pic.twitter.com/Jn3lK4Nyi8 — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) April 9, 2026

It’s a juggling act, with Vice President JD Vance leading the peace talks in Pakistan over the weekend. But it looks like there’s a good chance that ‘bridge and power plant day’ is coming soon.

FNC's Trey Yingst: "So the Strait of Hormuz appears closed, and Iran’s atomic energy chief says they will continue to enrich uranium—in contradiction to what President Trump said yesterday. And negotiations will be 'meaningless' if Israel continues operations against Hezbollah." pic.twitter.com/XifCaZikNl — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) April 9, 2026

FNC: "Iran has maintained its tight grip on the vital shipping lane, reportedly telling mediators it will limit traffic to roughly a dozen ships per day. Those ships could have to pay tolls and coordinate with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps." pic.twitter.com/d4QeCwfJgb — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) April 9, 2026

UPDATE: This isn't going well, but what do you expect when the other negotiating partner is a bunch of terrorists:

This comes after the IDF warned that Hezbollah may target other areas of Israel tonight with rockets. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 9, 2026

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