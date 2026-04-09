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The Immediate Collapse of the Iran Ceasefire Was Contingent on This Move by the Israelis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 09, 2026 3:00 PM
The Immediate Collapse of the Iran Ceasefire Was Contingent on This Move by the Israelis
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File

The Iran ceasefire was already fragile. There are issues that need attention unless the entire situation falls apart, which is likely since we’re dealing with genocidal terrorist maniacs. How many rounds did the Israelis go with Hamas when they invaded Gaza? Yet, the one thing that could have caused everything to collapse overnight was the cessation of Israeli operations in Lebanon, which was not covered under the ceasefire. 

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Israel announced today that it would start peace talks with Lebanon. Still, the Strait of Hormuz is nearly closed again, with Iran stating it will continue its uranium enrichment operations. Iran will permit 12 ships to pass, but they must pay using cryptocurrency or Chinese Yuan:

It’s a juggling act, with Vice President JD Vance leading the peace talks in Pakistan over the weekend. But it looks like there’s a good chance that ‘bridge and power plant day’ is coming soon. 

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Related:

HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL JD VANCE

UPDATE: This isn't going well, but what do you expect when the other negotiating partner is a bunch of terrorists:

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