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Judge Caught a Woman Driving During Court Hearing on Zoom...and Failed Miserably Trying to Lie About It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 29, 2026 6:30 AM
Judge Caught a Woman Driving During Court Hearing on Zoom...and Failed Miserably Trying to Lie About It
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

What a clip, and it’s one you’ve seen before: a judge catching someone who shouldn’t be driving during a court appearance on Zoom. You must have the patience of a saint to be a judge—that’s all I’ll say. The video below—all I can say is that you cannot make this up. The incident occurred in Michigan.

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The woman, Kimberly Caroll, was caught by Judge Michael K. McNally, though she only made matters worse by lying about it, claiming she was not driving the vehicle. When the judge asked to see the driver, she exited from the driver’s side of the car. How anyone could sit there with a straight face is beyond me (via Fox 2 Detroit): 

Kimberly Carroll is in a bit of trouble with her finances, with Attorney Brian Groen representing LVNV Funding saying they are defaulting her over $1,788.08. Groen said in addition, the incurred court cost would be a $75 filing fee and a service fee of $58.05, making the complete total defaulting $1,921.85.  

The court session was held over Zoom and Carroll was not on call when Groen told Judge Michael K. McNally he was looking to default.  

Later, an unnamed profile, only labeled ‘iPhone’ tried joining the call, later determined to be Carroll, who was joining late. McNally would tell her to turn her camera on and to ensure she has her name listed on her account.  

"I was sitting in some room or something, and then I didn't know I was just staring at myself," she said. "I'm sorry." 

The camera switches on, showing Carroll sitting on the left side of the vehicle, presumably driving.  

"You can not be driving ma'am," McNally said. "What are you doing? 

Carroll defended herself, claiming she was a passenger and not the driver, and she would ask her "driver" to pull over. She also says she was going out of town for a family emergency. Though the judge was still unamused. 

"Am I crazy or does it not look like you're driving that car?" he asked.  

She doubles down, again claiming she is a passenger. The judge leans in closer to view Carroll's stream. 

"What side of the car are you on?" he asked.  

Carroll says she's on the left side of the vehicle — the side with the steering wheel. 

"How would you be on the left-hand side if you're a passenger in the front seat? Am I missing something?" the judge asked. 

[…]  

"Do you think I'm that stupid?" McNally said. 

The judge ends the hearing, saying he will enter the default judgment.  

"You lied to me," he said. 

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Caroll has since apologized for this error, though it pales in comparison to a 2024 incident, also in Michigan, where a man with a suspended license was caught driving via a Zoom hearing, and the matter before the court was exactly that:

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